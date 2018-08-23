Alphabet ace wins at Spelling Bee
Tanya Rastogi, Bettendorf, placed first in the Youth 5th and 6th grades division of the Youth Spelling Bee on Friday, Aug. 10, when elementary-aged children from across the state squared off in the contest at the 2018 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Luther College graduate inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Brady Letney, Bettendorf, recently graduated from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, was inducted into the Luther chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa national academic honor society at a ceremony held this spring. Letney, a 2014 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, majored in biology and plans on attending medical school after taking a gap year to explore avenues in the medical field.
Students awarded Iowa State University scholarships
The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences, Ames, announced undergraduate students who were offered scholarships from the college and it's academic departments. Programs in the College of Human Sciences focus on fields of study that expand human potential and improve people's lives. The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments: Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management: Food Science and Human Nutrition; Human Development and Family Studies; Kinesiology and Health.
Local recipients include:
Reegan Brockhage, LeClaire, was awarded the Orva Stanford Alexander Scholarship from the School of Education.
Olivia Osborn, Bettendorf, was awarded the Charlotte Gustafson Akins Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
Alyssa Perales, Bettendorf, was awarded the Neva Peterson Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
Maureen Thomsen, Bettendorf, was awarde the Louise M. Rosenfeld Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
GRADUATIONS
Loras College
Dubuque, Iowa
Amy M. Montgomerie, Bettemdorf, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
DEAN'S LIST
Monmouth College
Monmouth, Illinois
Cameron Sturtevant, Bettendorf, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2018 semester.
Michelle Zelnio, Bettendorf, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2018 semester.
Stevenson University
Owings Mill, Maryland
Olivia Heckel, Bettendorf, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2018 semester.
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, Missouri
Rekha Karuparthy, Bettendorf, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2018 semester.