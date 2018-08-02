Pleasant Valley High School student achieves top ACT score
Alexander Haack, son of Scott and Delaine Haack, and an 2018-19 senior at Pleasant Valley High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. On average, only around one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2017, only 2,760 out of more than 2 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.
Bettendorf's Klim nominated for 2018 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team
Elliot Klim, a graduate of Bettendorf High School and senior on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, is a nominee for the 2018 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.
Klim, an offensive lineman for the Warhawks, is one of 169 nominated for his demonstration of a unique dedication to community service and desire to make a positive impact on the lives around him.
Klim appeared in eight games last season, helping UW-Whitewater post a 7-3 record, including a 6-1 mark in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and a final national ranking of No. 23 in the D3football.com Top 25.
A member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Fellowship of Christian Athletes on campus, Klim helped start an FCA Huddle, a certified small group bible study/devotion for coaches and athletes, for the football team.
Klim, who will serve as SAAC treasurer at UW-Whitewater starting this fall, has volunteered to work with students at Whitewater Middle School and has been an active participant in team volunteer initiatives through the Special Olympics and Fairhaven Senior Services.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is comprised of 11 student-athletes from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, 11 student-athletes from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and the NAIA and one honorary head coach. The final roster of 22 award recipients and honorary head coach will be released in September.
Bettendorf student honored at annual SkillsUSA workforce development event
Matthew Speidel, Bettendorf, a student at Scott Community College has been awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Collision Repair Technology.
More than 6,300 students competed at this national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships are the largest skill competition in the world.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 102 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in competition, as defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA's assessment program for career and technical education.
Dean's List
St. Ambrose University
Davenport
Bettendorf: Lauren Anderson, Anthony Ash, Stormie Barton, Gabrielle Bauer, Alex Bebber, Jackson Callahan, Pallavi Dadhwal, Sari Finn, Ryan Gist, Troy Goldsberry, Angela Guhin, Mary Jacobsen, David Jimenez, Robert Kasch, Michaela Kelly, Joo Hee Kim, James Larson, Benjamin Leonard, Marcia Meinert, Gabrielle Meyer, Lillie Moore, Stephanie Mudd, Abbey Nimrick, Isabel Noble, Jackson Reemtsma, Marlene Sack, Marissa Scott, Michael Showers, Jonah Silverberg, Danielle Smith, Brittney Stroud-Speidel, Jessica Valant, Johnette Weber-Sadofsky, Cory Woods, Ashley Yattoni.
LeClaire: Kaitlyn Bradley, Maranda Bussell, Taylor Redmond, Nicholas Schons, Victoria Stanley.
Princeton: Jeremiah Clark.
Wichita State University
Witchita, Kansas
Bettendorf: Rachel M Sprague.
Graduations
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Tyler Scheib, a native of Bettendorf, received a BA in Enterprise Leadership degree from the University of Iowa.
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Mallory Weaver, Bettendorf, graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Neuroscience. She is the daughter of David Weaver and Marcy Mendenhall.