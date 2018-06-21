Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
The following students from Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley, have graduated from Iowa State University:
Bettendorf: Justin Bader, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Elizabeth Bartlett, Bachelor of Science in Animal Ecology with Magna Cum Laude, Reid Behrens, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Summa Cum Laude, Alaina Berkenbosch, Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management with Summa Cum Laude, Ryan Blankers, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Maria Brown, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Magna Cum Laude, Alexandra Cantrill, Bachelor of Science in Apparel, Merchandising and Design, Brent Hines, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Tyler Hoenig, Bachelor of Arts in English, Kaitlyn Hoots, Bachelor of Science in Event Management with Cum Laude, Elliott Klauer, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, Jacqueline Klindt, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and International Agriculture, Jennifer Kruse, Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management and Marketing, Sara Longenecker, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Jill Mekalson, Bachelor of Science in Event Management, Craig Miller, Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Mary Nelson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in Veterinary Medicine with Magna Cum Laude, Jason Nutt, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Erica Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with Magna Cum Laude, Rimjhim Rawat, Bachelor of Science in Finance with Cum Laude, Paige Schuler, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Dylan Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Materials Engineering with Cum Laude, Stephen Soko, Bachelor of Science in Economics with Cum Laude, Tyler Zerbonia, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with Magna Cum Laude, Jordan Zugmaier, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.
LeClaire: Ryan Blunk, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering, Rachel Brimeyer, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education with Cum Laude, Joshua Cobler, Bachelor of Architecture in Architecture-Professional Degree with Magna Cum Laude, Logan Grothus, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.Elena Sandry, Bachelor of Science in Animal Ecology and Environmental Science (AGLS).
Pleasant Valley: Mallory Lamb, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Magna Cum Laude.
Knox College
Galesburg, Illinois
Yuuki Wittmer of Bettendorf majored in Chemistry/Neuroscience. Wittmer also graduated from the International School of Florence.
Dean's List
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Buhman, Jeffery Haynes, Sandra Nissen, Sarah Van Acker
LeClaire: Kristy Carr
Western Illinois University, WIU-Quad Cities Campus
Moline
Bettendorf: Andrew James Adams, Erin Kathleen Devore, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Anna Glenn Eckhardt, Antonia Genisio, Emilie A Hahn, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Daniel Porter, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Brady Alan Shows, Katelyn A Whitcomb, Anthony Richard White
President's List
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Missouri
Bettendorf: Ryan J Spelhaug