Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BMS names Wayne Cheramy Citzenship Award winners
Jordan Martens and Nick Harvey were named the Bettendorf Middle School Wayne Cheramy Citzenship Award winners for the fourth quarter of 2018. Both will be seventh grade students in the fall.
Cheramy, was principal of the school from 1984-1990, and formerly served as assistant principal. The award honors students who exhibit responsibility, caring, respect and community.
Nick Harvey is the son of Mitch Harvey and Robyn Harvey, both of Bettendorf. Jordan Martens is the daughter of Jim Martens of Bettendorf and Lynn Fitzgerald Duax of Davenport.Wilger earns Eagle Scout rank
Ian Wilger of Troop 89 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Wilger has earned 22 merit badges during his 10-year scouting career. He has held such positions as chaplain, librarian, quatermaster, scribe, and bugler.
Wilger’s accomplishment in serving his community was to plan and create a memorial garden near the pavilion at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. He was involved in the design of the space, including plants, grasses, and trees. He led a team of 18 in creating the garden, complete with patio lighting and flag pole. The garden was created in memory of Herbert D. Goettsch, a long-time supporter of the Bettendorf parks.
Wilger is the son of Steve and Trish Wilger of Bettendorf, and is a sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School, where he maintains a position on the honor roll. He also volunteers at a local animal refuge.
Lara Named Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year
Alexia Lara from Pleasant Valley High School was named the 2017-2018 Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year. The award recognizes athletes with outstanding athletic excellence and academic achievement and exemplary character, on and off the field. Lara is the first Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Pleasant Valley High School.
The 5-foot-5 senior infielder and right-handed pitcher led the Spartans (35-8) to the first Class 5A state title in program history this past season. Lara batted .473 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI while walking 14 times, scoring 33 runs and posting a .523 on-base percentage. In the pitcher’s circle, she went 12-3 with two saves while recording a 1.45 earned run average, striking out 117 batters in 107 innings. A 2017 First-Team All-State selection, Lara was named to the Class 5A All-Tournament team after closing out all three wins and hitting a game-winning home run in the ninth inning of a victory in the state quarterfinals.
A singer in the school choir, Lara helps feed the homeless at the Second Baptist Church. She also has donated her time at youth softball camps.
She maintained a weighted 4.13 GPA in the classroom. She plans to play softball on scholarship at Drake University this fall.
Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate to a national or local youth sports organization, and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support.
She also is a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award.
Dean's List
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Madison Kylie Albracht, Ryan L. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Nicholas James Arevalo, Lauren Jean Li Arner, Justin Miller Bader, Anna Lynn Baker, Rachael Bryanne Barnes, Elizabeth Claire Bartlett, Sarah Catherine Bartlett, Rachel Susan Basala, Ian Michael Beck, Megan Lynn Beck, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Katherine M. Braught, Tyler William Brewster, Isaac G. Bries, Kendra Ann Bries, Maria Frances Brown, Kylee Michelle Cangas, Alex Justin Carpenter, Mara Eileen Claeys, Charlie Peter Coffey, Alexandra M. Connor, Michael Scott Cronk, Henry Scott Crowley, Thomas M. Crowley, Courtney Jo Dankert, Kaylee Docherty, Jack H. Doyle, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Cole Thomas Finnegan, Evan Nolan Foley, Jacob Ryan Fowler, Samuel Christopher Frantz, Eli Luis Gaeta, Olivia Rose Gasper, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Andrew Thomas Guhin, Emily J. Hammer, Haidyn Elizabeth Hank, Allison Marie Harmon, Barrett William Hill, Andrew David Hillman, Samuel M. Hipple, Amine Yani Hocine, Kaitlyn Renee Hoots, Marianna Grace Hurd, Gabriel M. Johnson, Monica Anne Johnson, Ellen Bernice Justis, Lucas J. Keller, Stefanie Kae King, Mary Katherine Kirk, Elliott Douglas Klauer, Charles Ford Klutho, Vignesh Krishnan, Jennifer Allison Kruse, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Isabelle Grace Kussatz, Michelle J. Larsen, Lana Marie Lindstrom, Brandon Michael Lipkowitz, Sara N. Longenecker, Joseph Daniel Martens, Christina Anne Meadows, Jill Christine Mekalson, Aaron T. Mendel, Sarah Anne Mendel, Grant Michael Morthland, Rahul Namboori, Mary Christine Nelson, John T. Nock, Olivia Noel Osborn, Sarah E. Oswald, Nathaniel Allen Perk, Carrie Ann Peterson, Erica Mae Peterson, Tobey Charles Pribyl, Rimjhim Rawat, Noel Christine Reilly, Abigail Rae Schafer, Erin Marie Schaffer, Brooke Patrice Schuler, Paige Ann Schuler, Brianne Marie Shea, Alena Paige Shoemaker, Christian Robert Simmons, David Douglas Smidt, Jacob Oliver Smidt, Dylan Andrew Snyder, Madeline Marie Spain, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Mengyu Wang, Ethan Douglas Welker, Andrew Whiteman, Samuel I. Woeber.
LeClaire: Brennen Lee Reynolds, Allison Elizabeth Schurr, Allison R. Theisen, Tyler Joseph Zerbonia.
Pleasant Valley: Mallory Catherine Lamb.
Graduations
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Joy L. Larsen, Master of Science in Nursing
Riverdale: Annmarie O. Ulrich, Master of Arts in Teaching