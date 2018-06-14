Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction Award
Bettendorf soccer coach Todd Hornaday is the 2018 recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction award. Hornaday will be honored prior to the start of the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, June 9.
The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction is awarded to the Iowa Coach in each sport who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.
Hornaday has been teaching and coaching at Bettendorf for 21 seasons and owns a record of 325-86. He has guided 13 Bulldog teams to the state tournament and has the distinction of coaching the very first IGHSAU state soccer champion when he led Bettendorf to a state title in 1998, the first year soccer was sanctioned by the IGHSAU. In addition to his 1998 state title, his Bulldog teams have reached the state semifinals four other times, placing second in 2010.
Hornday has been busy promoting the girls high school game. He is the current soccer chair with the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and also served a term on the IGHSAU Soccer Coaches Advisory Committee. The NFHS honored him as its State and Regional Coach of the Year in 2010. He was a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Award in 2017 and was inducted into the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015.
Todd is the son of Larry and Jo Hornaday and his children are Shelby and Chris.
Chloe Reed Spends Semester Abroad
As part of a study abroad group Miami University student, Chloe Reed, spent the winter 2018 semester in Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic. Reed, from Pleasant Valley, is majoring in Zoology.
Joseph Schwirtz To Study Abroad
As part of one of Belmont University's 43 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad experiences across the world Joseph Schwirtz, of Bettendorf, will spend the summer traveling and studying abroad.
Joshua Holem Joins the BHC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
During the spring of 2018, Black Hawk College welcomed 36 students, including Joshua Holem, of Bettendorf, into the Quad-Cities Campus’ chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. To be eligible for membership, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
WIU College of Business and Technology Celebrates the 2018 Best of the Best
The Western Illinois University College of Business and Technology (CBT) recognized several outstanding seniors, graduate students, faculty and other award winners for the Spring 2018 semester including graduate student, Lu Yang, of Bettendorf; and Cassondra Billingsley, of LeClaire.
Yang, Master of Science in Instructional Design and Technology, has a bachelor's degree in Chinese language literature from Henan University. She speaks four languages (Chinese, English, Japanese and Thai), is an instructor for Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth and Iowa Department of Education Iowa Learning Online. Her nominator said throughout her time in the program, she has been professional, productive and a model for other graduate students.
Billingsley, a senior marketing major, was awarded the Delta Sigma Pi Key. This award is given in recognition of outstanding academic achievement by a business major with senior standing.
Chancellors List
University of Minnesota Crookston
Crookston, Minnesota
Brittani Reynam, of Bettendorf, has received recognition on the Chancellors List for the 2018 spring semester.
Dean's List
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Jack Dunn, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, has received recognition on the dean's list for the spring semester.
Courtney P Nietzel, of Bettendorf, has received recognition on the dean's list for the spring semester.
Michigan Technological University
Houghton, Michigan
Bridget Quesnell, of Bettendorf, has received recognition on the dean's list for the spring semester.
Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbonnais, Illinois
Noelle Klimek, and Madison Morrison, both of Bettendorf, have received recognition on the dean's list for the spring semester.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Emilee Tesch, of Bettendorf, has received recognition on the dean's list for the spring semester.
Honors List
McPherson College
McPherson, Kansas
Cordell Wingerd, of Bettendorf, has been named to the 2018 spring honorable mention list.
Graduations
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Elizabeth Pliakos, of Bettendorf, graduated with a associate of science in physical therapy assistant degree.
Carthage College
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Ian Fowlerm of Bettendorf, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing.