Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship Fund Winners Announced
The Carl D. Schillig Memorial Fund, Inc., has announced Grace D’Antico, Pleasant Valley High School, and Jackson Stamper, Bettendorf High School, as the recipients of the 2018 scholarships. D'Antico plans to attend Loras College in Dubuque, and Stamper will attend Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
The $4,000 educational scholarships are awarded each year to one Bettendorf and one Pleasant Valley High School student, who maintain at least a 2.3 grade point average and who exemplify Schillig's spirit through participation in a variety of school, community and church-related activities.
Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation Announces $23,000 in Scholarships and Departmental Awards
The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation awarded 2018 scholarships to graduating Bettendorf students who will continue their education at either a 2 or 4-year college/university. The scholarship and departmental awards all derive from donations made to the Foundation, either from specific family members or the community at large.
Award Winners for the Class of 2018
- Eleanor Drexler and Brant Mueller ($500 each): The Barbara J. Brown Golden Bulldog Awards given to the male and female seniors who best exemplify excellence in athleticism, good sportsmanship and support of BHS athletics. Sponsored in part by the Athletic Booster Club.
- Luke Suko ($1,000): BHS Class of 1956 Scholarship given to a senior with demonstrated success in accounting and business courses, especially those with higher academic expectations and standards.
- Lexi Mendoza ($900): Joseph D. Hayes Scholarship given to a senior with GPA of 2.5 or greater with a class ranking that shows commitment to academics, arts and athletic aspects of school. Demonstrated leadership in school and/or community, possible employment or volunteer work.
- Lilli Ambort ($1,000): Bettendorf Rotary Scholarship given in honor of Rich and Dee James to a student who demonstrates the values of a Rotarian through community involvement.
- Emma Aanestad ($1,000): Bettendorf Rotary Scholarship in memory of Chuck Mooney given to a student who demonstrates the values of a Rotarian through community involvement.
- Emma Aanestad ($900): Rich and Dee James Bettendorf High School Senior Scholarship given to a senior who demonstrates commitment and involvement in high school and community activities beyond the classroom.
- Jordan Ratigan ($1,100): Janice Lawson Eternal Spirit Award given to a senior who displays integrity, high moral character, community service, personal accountability, and superior sportsmanship.
- Samantha Galvin ($1,200): Stewart N. Lounsberry Scholarships given to the most valuable male and most valuable female of the BHS Swim teams as selected by the members of those teams.
- Joshua Turner ($900): Dr. Raymond W. Oles Math and Computer Sciences Scholarship given to the senior who best demonstrates a love of mathematics and has excelled at other BHS activities such as music, arts, student government or sports.
- Trinity Borland ($500): Darlene Stansberry Sportsmanship Award given to a senior who participated in a BHS sports activity while maintaining academic achievements of 3.0 GPA or higher, and has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and responsible behavior in everyday life.
- Maxwell Hermann ($4,000): JoAnn Stuhr Mathematics Scholarship given to a senior who plans on pursuing a career in mathematics.
- Tessa Wright ($500 for 4 years): Dr. A.E. Lampe Family Scholarship given to a senior pursuing a nursing degree.
Departmental Scholarships and Awards
- Grace Erpelding ($500): Physical Education Department Outstanding Student
- Adam Edwards ($500): Social Studies Department, Patrick A. Burr Social Studies Scholarship
- Jacob Laufenberg ($500): Industrial Technology Department Outstanding Student
- Joshua Turner ($500): Math Department, Verla Funk Mathematics Scholarship
- Kailey Baxter ($500): Vocal Music Outstanding Student Award and Friend of BHS Theater Award
- Olivia Adams-Moulton ($500): World Language Department Outstanding Student
- Travis Preston ($500): Life Skills (Work Experience) Outstanding Student
- Mackenzie Rice ($500): Michael J. Green Outstanding Instrumental Music Scholarship
- Roger Witmer ($2,000): Science Department, Don and Mary Schaefer Outstanding Science Scholarship
- Ashley Bodkin ($500): Business Department, Joseph D. Hayes Scholarship
- Lita Solbrig ($500): Art Department Outstanding Student
- Jenna Calvert ($500): Family and Consumer Science Outstanding Student
- Morgan Hoffman ($500): Language Arts Department Outstanding Student
President's List
University of Iowa
Iowa City
Bettendorf: Katherine Baer, Kiana Castro, Maram El-Geneidy, Dylan French, Rebecca Fuhrmeister, Benjamin Gorman, Cole Jackson, Joshua Kinyon, Bryce Kosinski, Julia Krist, Cassandra McGee, Matthew Nelson, Ann Peters, Michael Pyevich, Aaron Silva, Tanner Thompson, Olivia von Gries, Akshaya Warrier, Grace Wilson, Anthony Yang.
Dean's List
University of Iowa
Iowa City
Bettendorf: Arika Allen, Jordan Allen, Katherine Baer, Michael Baer, Jamie Bakeris, Jennifer Bengtson, Samuel Bennett, Isabella Blackman, Anna Brown, Lily Broyles, Claire Bryant, Melissa Burkle, Laura Butler, David Campbell, Mitchell Carber, Victoria Castelluccio, Kiana Castro, Katherine Chanez, Madalyn Coffield, Brandon Cooley, Maxim Cremer, Alycia Damani-Ladha, Freya Dodsworth, Carly Donahue, Maram El-Geneidy, Alyssa Farrell, Claire Feeney, Allison Folin, Sarah Francisco, Dylan French, Joseph Frommelt, Megan Fry, Rebecca Fuhrmeister, James Gomez, Benjamin Gorman, Daniel Granados, Ann Guhin, Michael Guhin, Cristina Gunther, Jordyn Haessler, Brenna Hafner, Bailey Hanna, Travis Hazelett, Elissa Hennings, Shelby Hornaday, Jacob Hovey, Luke Hovey, Cole Jackson, Brady Johnson, Jacquelyn Judickas, Jeffrey Kardell, Melanie Kessler, Rachel Kettelkamp, Zain Khan, Joshua Kinyon, Emily Kirik, Hogan Knott, Bryce Kosinski, Aishwarya Kothapalli, Julia Krist, Noah Krist, Cole Krueger, Benjamin Kruse, Kira Kuhn, Sarah Lammers, Abigail Logan, Julia Logan, Caitlin Lyon, Dakota Matje, Cassandra McGee, Mason McGee, Hannah McKay, Lynsey Medd, Grant Milam, Rachel Miller, Stephanie Moore, Kaitlyn Moroney, Matthew Nelson, Brock Neuhaus, Jill Oberhart, Allison Ocel, Sage Ohlensehlen, Abinaya Paravasthuramesh, Nabeeha Pasha, Ann Peters, Rachel Preston, Michael Pyevich, Sunaina Ramesh, Margarita Rasgado Lopez, Anna Rodriguez, Daniel Rodriguez, Nicholas Roth, Deepon Sarkar, Karlee Scheib, Melody Schick, Kevin Schulting, Aaron Silva, Karson Sommer, Benjamin Spector, Elizabeth Starr, Christian Steffen, Lindsey Stickler, Sara Stickney, Addie Swanson, Dillon Tabares, Alexis Tansey, Megan Tebbe, Rachel Tebbe, Ann Clare Thachil, Isaac Thompson, Tanner Thompson, Cameron Trentz, Melissa Trepa, Richard Turner, Sean Ulrich, Olivia von Gries, Akshaya Warrier, Melissa Weinstein, John Wells, Samuel Wheat, Alexandria Wilson, Caleb Wilson, Grace Wilson, Anthony Yang, Shao Yang Zhang, Peter Zucker.
LeClaire: Shelby Christensen, Anna Fletcher, Kennedy Gesell, Dylan Hartford, Megan Lederman, Joshua Patterson, Millenama Prasai, Andrew Wendel, Matthew Woodford, Elizabeth Zupancic.
Pleasany Valley: Lia Bellomy.
Riverdale: Bridget Joers, Alex Syverud.
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Bettendorf: Tayler Andersen.
University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Bettendorf: Samuel Cree Murphy.