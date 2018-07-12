Graduations
Baylor University
Waco, Texas
Jonathan Rajiv Gunti, Bettendorf, graduated with a BS in Informatics, Bioinformatics.
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Courtney Paige Nietzel, Bettendorf, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Jeremy Carlton Wareham, Bettendorf graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Edgewood College
Madison, Wisconsin
Ryan Howell, Bettendorf graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Physics.
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Meyers, Florida
Desiree Fietsam, Bettendorf, graduated with a BA from the College of Arts and Sciences.
George Fox University
Newberg, Oregon
William Merrifield, Bettendorf, graduated with a Doctor of Education.
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Bonin, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and English, Cum Laude; Samuel Fierce, Bachelor of Arts in Management; Bailey Hocker, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education; Brady Letney, Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Summa Cum Laude.
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
William Herzberg, Bettendorf, graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
Andrew Mikel, Bettendorf, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
Claire Schwarz, Bettendorf, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Comm Sci and Dis/Spch.
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Missouri
Rachael Wauer, Bettendorf, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Issa Karadsheh, Bettendorf, graduated with a BA in Computer Information Systems.
Joseph Lowery, Bettendorf, graduated with a BA in Athletic Training.
University of Dayton
Dayton, Ohio
Erron Vandemore, Bettendorf, received a degree from the University of Dayton.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Crookston, Minnesota
Brittani Reyna, Bettendorf, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Management.