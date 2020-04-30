Bettendorf's bike trails are nearing completion

Bettendorf is finishing construction of two bike-recreational trail extensions that will bring its total miles of trails to nearly 30, cementing its reputation as a bike-friendly city.
A 0.9-mile segment along the north side of Spruce Hills Drive between 18th Street and Utica Ridge Road is expected to be finished by the end of May or first part of June, Brian Fries, assistant city engineer, said. The project began last year and will cost about $950,000.
A complicating factor has been that 10 intersections had to be rebuilt and made compliant with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations.
A nice plus with this segment is that, when finished, bikers, walkers and runners will be able to do a roughly six-mile loop in the middle of the city, Fries said. A person beginning at Middle Road and 23rd Street, for example, will be able to travel along Spruce Hills to Utica Ridge, up Utica to Tanglefoot, across Tanglefoot to Devils Glen, down Devils Glen to Middle and back to start.
The second trail segment, which started last year and is expected to be finished by the end of May, is a 0.8-mile extension along Hopewell Avenue from just east of Remington Road to Criswell Road.
It was built in conjunction with the extension of Hopewell itself, also to Criswell.
Construction to close an existing half-mile gap along Middle Road between 53rd and Hopewell avenues was finished last year, Fries said.
The city has tried to incorporate trails into its street plans. The projects mentioned here have brought it up-to-date on its interior trails until new roads are extended, so no new trails are anticipated at the present time, Fries said.
Trails that are 10 feet wide cost, on average, roughly $225 per foot, he said.
Of the city's nearly 30 miles of trails, about 4.1 miles make up the Duck Creek trail, about 3.9 miles are the Mississippi Riverfront trail and the remaining 22 are the interior trails.
The Duck Creek trail begins in Bettendorf at East Kimberly Road, meanders down to State Street, continues south under the State Street bridge for a short distance into Riverdale and ends at South Kensington Street.
The Mississippi Riverfront trail runs along the river, border to border, between Davenport and Riverdale.
