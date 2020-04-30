Bettendorf's bike trails are nearing completion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bettendorf is finishing construction of two bike-recreational trail extensions that will bring its total miles of trails to nearly 30, cementing its reputation as a bike-friendly city.

A 0.9-mile segment along the north side of Spruce Hills Drive between 18th Street and Utica Ridge Road is expected to be finished by the end of May or first part of June, Brian Fries, assistant city engineer, said. The project began last year and will cost about $950,000.

A complicating factor has been that 10 intersections had to be rebuilt and made compliant with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations.

A nice plus with this segment is that, when finished, bikers, walkers and runners will be able to do a roughly six-mile loop in the middle of the city, Fries said. A person beginning at Middle Road and 23rd Street, for example, will be able to travel along Spruce Hills to Utica Ridge, up Utica to Tanglefoot, across Tanglefoot to Devils Glen, down Devils Glen to Middle and back to start.