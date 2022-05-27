Bettendorf's first 'Zip Code baby' part of city-wide celebration

Family history and a Scott County birth certificate will record Addilyn Elizabeth Gosselin was born at 2:32 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022.

The daughter of Haley Tower and Patrick Gosselin weighed 5 pounds and 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long when she greeted the delivery team at UnityPoint Health-Trinity BirthPlace Center.

Thanks to the sequence of numbers 52722 representing the day, Addilyn's birth had another meaning. She shares the day with Bettendorf's zip code.

According to Bettendorf and UnityPoint Health-Trinity BirthPlace Center, the date of Addilyn's birth gives her the distinction of being the city's first "Zip Code Baby."

"It's a neat thing to be the Zip Code baby," Haley, 22, said over the phone Friday afternoon. "It's something to look back on and I will tell her about it when she is a little older."

Addilyn is Haley's first child. Her parents knew they were having a daughter.

"My labor started Wednesday — and it was very intense at first," Haley said. "Then it was better — especially after she got here. I'm tired now, but it was great because I held her right after she was born.

"That was awesome. Amazing."

Because Bettendorf's postal zip code is 52722, the city decided to throw a party to celebrate the one-time-only numerical event. And the UnityPoint-Health Trinity decided to get into the act.

While an array of retailers used the day to offer sales and promotions, public and private venues held live events throughout Bettendorf.

Zip-Stock at The Tangled Wood featured live music, while the Bettendorf Park Band performed a preview concert at Faye's Field. The city also held a "Butterflies, Foam and Fun" event at Veteran's Memorial Park.

