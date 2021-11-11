 Skip to main content
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing to open Nov. 23
Bettendorf public works employees assemble the giant Christmas tree at Frozen Landing on the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The outdoor ice rink will officially open with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

After a year's absence, Frozen Landing in Bettendorf will open Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree. 

The outdoor ice rink, located on the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street, was closed last winter due to a loss of revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic and repairs that were needed for the 10-year-old ice rink and its equipment. 

Frozen Landing ended its 2019-2020 season with record-breaking crowds, recording 24,500 visitors, the highest number in the ice rink's history with skaters and non-skaters.

Admission to Frozen Landing is $3 and skate rental is $2. Family admission is $10 with two adults and two children every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional family members are $2 per person. 

Go to Bettendorf.org for more information. 

