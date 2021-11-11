Bettendorf's Frozen Landing to open Nov. 23

After a year's absence, Frozen Landing in Bettendorf will open Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree.
The outdoor ice rink, located on the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street, was closed last winter due to a loss of revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic and repairs that were needed for the 10-year-old ice rink and its equipment.
Frozen Landing ended its 2019-2020 season with record-breaking crowds, recording 24,500 visitors, the highest number in the ice rink's history with skaters and non-skaters.
Admission to Frozen Landing is $3 and skate rental is $2. Family admission is $10 with two adults and two children every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional family members are $2 per person.
