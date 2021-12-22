Bettendorf's gateway to north: City envisions new pedestrian bridge over Middle Road near TBK Bank Sports Complex

New 10-foot wide recreational trails for pedestrians and bicyclists will line both sides of Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path to Middle Road. It’ll connect with existing trail that ends at International Drive, and would be expanded if the city wins the pedestrian bridge grant.

Bidding for the project is planned to be in March or April 2022, said City Engineer Brent Morlok, and construction is expected to begin soon after. Morlok said the city is waiting on the Iowa Department of Transportation to review and approve its 90% plan.

According to the city's website for the project, Bettendorf city staff anticipate the roundabouts to take a year to complete, with final landscaping, restoration, and minor construction to be completed the following spring. A pre-construction public meeting is expected to be in early 2022.

The project is also set to include new on-road bike lanes, storm sewer, and LED lighting.

A $5.96 million federal aid award is funding the design, engineering, and construction activities for the reconstruction project, with the remaining $5.5 million of the project cost paid for by the city, according to the website.

Construction of the roundabouts will be in four phases: first is constructing the Forest Grove Drive, Championship Drive roundabout. Second will be constructing the roundabout at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road. Third will be the Middle Road and Competition Drive roundabout. For each, traffic will be rerouted to avoid the construction zones. Detailed maps are available online at https://forestgrovedrive.com/.

