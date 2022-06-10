Bettendorf's Splash Landing operating with limited capacity

Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf will operate at a limited capacity as the city continues to address a problem with the paint used by a contractor in September 2021 that makes the water cloudy.

Until further notice, open public swimming times are suspended. Swim lessons, lap swims, learn to swim classes and previously booked private rentals will proceed as scheduled.

Splash landing opened this week with hope that mitigation efforts solved the problem of cloudy water but the issue with the paint has persisted.

The pool opened at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, but closed at 2 p.m. that day due to the inability to see the bottom of the pool.

City staff determined the problem was due to the paint used by contractor W.F. Scott Decorating Inc. of Rock Island.

Reporter Tom Geyer contributed to this story.

