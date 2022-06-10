 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Bettendorf's Splash Landing operating with limited capacity

  • 0
Splash Landing

Splash Landing

 File photo

Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf will operate at a limited capacity as the city continues to address a problem with the paint used by a contractor in September 2021 that makes the water cloudy. 

Until further notice, open public swimming times are suspended. Swim lessons, lap swims, learn to swim classes and previously booked private rentals will proceed as scheduled. 

Splash landing opened this week with hope that mitigation efforts solved the problem of cloudy water but the issue with the paint has persisted. 

The pool opened at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, but closed at 2 p.m. that day due to the inability to see the bottom of the pool.

City staff determined the problem was due to the paint used by contractor W.F. Scott Decorating Inc. of Rock Island. 

Reporter Tom Geyer contributed to this story.  

Photos: Keeping cool at Splash Landing
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Proud Boy member says Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment tripled their numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News