Better Business Bureau: Victims of employment scams already are in financial crisis

Nearly three-quarters of people who lose money to employment scams already are in financial crisis, according to The Better Business Bureau.

The new study found those who lose money to such scams do not have enough income to cover monthly bills.

Additionally, more than half of the people, or 53%, targeted by employment scams reported being unemployed at the time of the encounter.

Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau said in a news release employment scams were the number one riskiest scam in 2018 and 2019, according to the BBB Risk Index, which measures exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss based on reports to BBB Scam Tracker.

Only weeks after the release of the latest BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report in early March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shut-down of businesses across North America. Hundreds of thousands who lost their jobs began seeking new jobs through online platforms and elsewhere, Horton said.