Between stops in Nashville and Memphis, Smashing Pumpkins to play Rust Belt in East Moline

In a new spring tour, The Smashing Pumpkins will play the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, on Wednesday, April 29, between dates at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

Tickets ($55 in advance, $60 day of show) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at eventbrite.com.

Based in Chicago, The Smashing Pumpkins released the heralded album “Gish” in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993’s four-times platinum “Siamese Dream” and 1995’s 10-times platinum “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness."

With over 30 million albums sold to date, the two-time Grammy-winning band remains one of the most influential alternative rock bands in the world, according to the band's bio. More than 300,000 tickets were sold across North America for the 2018 “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour."

The tour was the band’s first in nearly two decades to feature Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, alongside Jeff Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and keyboardist Katie Cole.

