Beyond the Baseline owner Gary Thrapp writes first book on how to achieve success

After 15 years of working to positively impact kids' lives, Beyond the Baseline owner Gary Thrapp is hoping to help others by sharing what he's learned.
"Developing Your Success M.A.P.: A Motivation Action Plan to Help Define Your Goals, See Results, and Live a Life of Purpose" is Thrapp's first book, published in September. The self-help book is about defining your success then making an actionable plan to reach that point.
Experiences he's had over the years, from facilitating youth sports to getting married and having a family, served as inspiration for Thrapp's writing. He wrote things down as they happened to look back on later and learn from, and came to a point where he felt he was ready to share.
Thrapp said he wanted to impact people beyond Beyond the Baseline, and reaching them through writing seemed a good way to try.
"That's where the spirit behind this book came from," Thrapp said, "helping other people."
Creating a plan for success is like planning a trip, he said. You need to figure out where you're going, the best way to get there and what you'll need to make it to your destination and make the most of it when you get there.
It's not often that someone just hops in the car and heads off and everything goes right.
"Developing Your Success M.A.P." has ideas that can apply to any point in life. People of all ages may feel as if there's something missing in their life, Thrapp said, or something they still want to achieve.
Success can mean something different for everyone, and creating deliberate steps to achieve that success could help anyone.
"I find myself looking at my stuff pretty consistently, just to make sure I'm heading on the right track and seeing if I'm still missing something," Thrapp said.
Thrapp is working on a series of children's books as well, about youth sports and how to be successful at them. They'll teach the importance of practice, taking care of yourself and being a good teammate. His grandson has seen drafts and has enjoyed them immensely so far, he said.
He's also writing a youth sports survival guide for parents, aimed at teaching parents how to help their kids be successful in sports and improving youth sports overall. He's experienced around 40,000 youth sports games in his time at Beyond the Baseline, he said.
Of all the books Thrapp has finished or is working on "Developing Your Success M.A.P." is his favorite, because it's already done and it's the basis for his other works.
"I just love ['Developing Your Success M.A.P.'] because it's so important," Thrapp said. "Because everything else is driven by this. How do I define success for myself? Success right now for me is trying to help other people as much as I can."