Beyond the Baseline owner Gary Thrapp writes first book on how to achieve success

"Developing Your Success M.A.P." has ideas that can apply to any point in life. People of all ages may feel as if there's something missing in their life, Thrapp said, or something they still want to achieve.

Success can mean something different for everyone, and creating deliberate steps to achieve that success could help anyone.

"I find myself looking at my stuff pretty consistently, just to make sure I'm heading on the right track and seeing if I'm still missing something," Thrapp said.

Thrapp is working on a series of children's books as well, about youth sports and how to be successful at them. They'll teach the importance of practice, taking care of yourself and being a good teammate. His grandson has seen drafts and has enjoyed them immensely so far, he said.

He's also writing a youth sports survival guide for parents, aimed at teaching parents how to help their kids be successful in sports and improving youth sports overall. He's experienced around 40,000 youth sports games in his time at Beyond the Baseline, he said.

Of all the books Thrapp has finished or is working on "Developing Your Success M.A.P." is his favorite, because it's already done and it's the basis for his other works.