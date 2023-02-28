An immersive art exhibit will paint the Davenport RiverCenter in Vincent Van Gogh's most famous pieces this May.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will open May 20 at the RiverCenter, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport, in the Great Hall. Tickets go on sale March 2 online. Prices start at $29 for adults and $19 for children ages 5-15.

The exhibit, which has been advertising its Quad-Cities run since early 2022, includes 300 of the artist's works, all transformed from two-dimensional paintings to three-dimensional, multimedia experiences. The art will flow along the walls, floor and ceiling, accompanied by music.