Mattie Maher stood straight with his hands held behind his back Monday afternoon in the RiverCenter, a thoughtful expression upon his face.

It was a pose seen often among patrons of art museums. The Burlington man was indeed gazing at art, but he wasn’t contemplating a painting in a frame or a canvas hanging on a wall. What he was taking in wasn’t that contained.

Brush strokes poured themselves out of portraits and onto walls, changing slowly and smoothly from one image to the next. Drawings sketched themselves across the room alongside scrawled quotes from the artist — one of the most prominent in Western art’s history.

At one point in the exhibition, titled “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portraits line the room, blinking and appearing to observe those who came to observe him.

“It sounds cheesy, but you get to see (the art) come alive almost, and Van Gogh’s paintings are the perfect work to do it with,” Maher said. “It’s marvelous.”

The exhibit will be on display through July 20 in the Great Hall at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets can be purchased online only, starting at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children. It was produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Normal Studio.

To put on the show, more than 30 projectors are used to cast about 300 of Van Gogh’s works onto the walls, floor and square pillars set up in the Great Hall, as well as snippets of the artist’s letters to his brother and the one photograph that exists of him.

The installation begins with a walk-through area with text displays, placed over close-up shots of his paintings, detailing Van Gogh’s life and work. Art historian Fanny Curtat said this was where guests could get to know the artist beyond what was most commonly known about him — his struggles with mental illness and suicide — and recognize him as a man of many layers.

“That’s really the idea of this show is to go beyond the darkness of the myth and focus on the work itself,” Curtat said. “Because when you look at his paintings, you don’t see his darkness. You see the ways he was finding to get out of it.”

After going through the introduction area, guests step into a large, open space that serves as the main exhibition area. There are a few benches, but people are also welcome to sit on the ground to watch as flowers bloom from outside and behind their frames, petals are blown across the walls and landscapes melt into each other. The art even projects itself onto patrons, splashing onto faces and bodies, making them part of the display.

“Beyond Van Gogh” was created over the course of six months, Curtat said, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked with motion designers to choose which pieces would be best to adapt from a static image to a moving one and how best to do so. It premiered in 2020 and has since traveled to more than 40 cities in North America and sold more than 5 million tickets globally.

One of Curtat’s favorite parts of traveling with the show is seeing people’s reaction to it — how they respond to the sights and sounds of art coming to life. Sometimes, she said, she sees children chasing after the paint strokes of “The Starry Night” as they swirl along the floor.

“We knew we had something strong, and we’re happy with what we saw — the public’s reaction, the enthusiasm, the amount of people that were asking for this project to come to their city,” Curtat said. “But we can’t take credit for that. Van Gogh has that attraction. It’s his work.”

It takes 35 minutes for the show to cycle through and restart, Curtat said, but it was crafted to be a seamless transition from end to beginning to end again. The music is a mix of contemporary and classical, meant to help take guests through Van Gogh’s career.

Another goal behind “Beyond Van Gogh” is to make the artist’s work more accessible to the public, putting it into a new, modern format and taking it from town to town. Curtat hopes that it will allow people to engage with his work either for the first time or in a new way and maybe even encourage them to go see the originals.

“The goal is never to replace the museum, that would be so sad to me,” Curtat said. “The idea is really to add another layer, more experiences of art, different ways of connecting with it. And a lot of people are intimidated by museums … or they have a hard time relating to them, and so sometimes this is easier to connect with.”