BHS receives STEM award

The Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council announced that Bettendorf High School was one of 38 school districts to receive the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) H.D. Program award for 2021.

BHS received the award for the health academy program that is designed to prepare students for the workforce through a curriculum focused on skills needed in job sectors such as computer science/information technology, health care professions and advanced manufacturing.

Bettendorf Community Schools is embarking on a new adventure in the development of this health sciences program of study. The problem-solving and exploration that students experience in the health sciences classrooms will fuel successes in high need careers in the future.

The goal is to give students the opportunity to explore health care careers and give them a jump start on the coursework required for a chosen career through dual credit courses.

Training to become a Certified Nursing Assistant directly after completing the state test also is an option. The CNAs will not only fill a large community need but also can provide an opportunity for students to obtain patient care hours for pre-medicine, pre-occupational therapy, pre-physician assistant, pre-chiropractic and complete prerequisites for nursing programs.

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of 38 new or expanded partnerships supported by up to $40,000 each. The awards can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, time for program planning with partners, travel needs or integrating curriculum into existing courses.

For more information, visit www.iowastem.org/besthd.

