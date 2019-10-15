EAST MOLINE — A public survey is now available for area residents to provide input on how they utilize Illinois Route 92.
The survey went live online Monday, according to a Bi-State Regional Commission news release. It can be found here - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VS5JDXN .
Bryan Schmid, a senior planner with Bi-State, said Tuesday this is the next step after a recent public meeting.
The survey is about “getting opinions on how people use the corridor and from that, we can sort of guide the best use of the space along the entire Rock Island-Silvis corridor and to make it a more cohesive corridor and also, at the same time, recognizing that it’s four different communities and MetroLINK and each one has its one sort of characteristics, but having cohesion along the corridor,” he said.
The online survey will be available until late December with results to be revealed in Spring 2020. From there, more detailed planning documents will be assembled to create a “guiding principle whenever construction is initiated,” Schmid said.
That will come about through public comment and the overall project will look at how car travelers, pedestrians and bike riders utilize the route.
The local governments of East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Silvis and MetroLINK public transit are all working together on the project. They want to determine how area residents travel and use Illinois 92, whether it be for work, school, shopping or other activities.
The news release noted that the corridor study is supported by Illinois Statewide Planning and Research funds. Gewalt Hamilton Associates, Inc., is the lead consultant. The study is projected to be completed in Spring 2020.