Bicentennial School team's effort may help Coal Valley get band shell

COAL VALLEY — You could say the interest a Bicentennial Elementary School team showed in having a band shell built at 1st Street Park was sweet music to the ears of Annette Ernst, Coal Valley village administrator.
When the village board voted 4-0 Wednesday to have Klingner & Associates assist with applying for a grant for the project, the potentially $60,000-$80,000 band shell took a large leap forward to becoming reality.
The band shell could be in place as early as this summer, Ernst said, especially if the village gets a Parks and Recreation Construction grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which could pay for 75% of the project.
Serving as a stage for school and public plays is only one of the ways the band shell might be used.
“It’s going to be very valuable and allow us to have bands during Valley Days that won’t have to be playing off of the backside of a trailer,” Ernst said, noting the village has already agreed to help fund the project with a team from Bicentennial School.
The Bicentennial Eagles Builders First Lego League team, consisting of 10 fourth- and fifth-graders at the school, needed to take on a project to improve a public space in the community, one of three requirements the team would be judged on in competitions.
After Ernst suggested the team look into building a band shell, a village project she liked that had gotten shelved last year as a budget cut, the students checked out 1st Street Park, which is just beyond the backyard of the school.
The team’s coach, Molly Forbes, said the team made a trip to the park and found plenty of wide-open space. After making a list, team members brainstormed “and decided that the band shell would be a good idea to go with because it would really improve the park,” she said.
The team, which only last week qualified for state competition, is holding a fundraiser for the band shell in February at The Rock in Coal Valley, featuring raffle baskets and dinner.
“They’re very excited to make a difference in their community,” said Christine Watts, assistant coach and third-grade teacher. “And realize that at a grass-roots level within their own community, they can totally make a difference.”
They also are very determined, helping with flyers for the fundraiser, among other things.
“They are making the phone calls regarding options for dinner for the fundraiser. ... We are really, really proud of how hard they are working,” Watts said.
If things work out with the grant, team members' fear that it could take two to three years to raise the funds to get a band shell built could be eased.
The application deadline is Jan. 21, Ernst said. She hopes to know within 90 days of that if Coal Valley got the grant.
Meanwhile, she said she's proud and happy to credit the students with a main role in driving the project.
“I would say they have been very adamant about it in a good way,” she said. “They are very energized and excited.”