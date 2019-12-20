Bicentennial School team's effort may help Coal Valley get band shell

After Ernst suggested the team look into building a band shell, a village project she liked that had gotten shelved last year as a budget cut, the students checked out 1st Street Park, which is just beyond the backyard of the school.

The team’s coach, Molly Forbes, said the team made a trip to the park and found plenty of wide-open space. After making a list, team members brainstormed “and decided that the band shell would be a good idea to go with because it would really improve the park,” she said.

The team, which only last week qualified for state competition, is holding a fundraiser for the band shell in February at The Rock in Coal Valley, featuring raffle baskets and dinner.

“They’re very excited to make a difference in their community,” said Christine Watts, assistant coach and third-grade teacher. “And realize that at a grass-roots level within their own community, they can totally make a difference.”

They also are very determined, helping with flyers for the fundraiser, among other things.

“They are making the phone calls regarding options for dinner for the fundraiser. ... We are really, really proud of how hard they are working,” Watts said.