Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle Wednesday identified

The Rock Island County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Rock Island.

Mark E. Broendel, 67, of Rock Island died Wednesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while both were traveling northbound on 38th Street near 24th Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island and later died from injuries received in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

According to coroner Brian Gustafson, the preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Departments Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the coroner's office.

