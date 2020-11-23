Bid for Colona's senior activity center falls through

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen approved a property tax levy that is 4.9 percent higher than last year's levy. The levy brings in enough revenue to achieve a $13,000 surplus in next year's budget, according to finance chairman Rich Holman. The vote on the levy was 4-2, with Ald. Tom Feliksiak and Tom Jones voting no; Ald. Dale Hillman and Larry Swemline were absent. The committee is also discussing an increase in water and sewer fees. In other financial news, Mayor Lack asked the aldermen for their thoughts on selling the Verizon contract for leasing antennae space on the north water tower by Cleveland Road. The contract currently brings in $2,388 per month with a three percent annual increase, renewable every five years until 2038. Colona stands to take in $683,734 in total if Verizon doesn't cancel the lease before that time. Landmark Dividend out of California wants to buy out the lease, giving the city $460,000 in a one-time payment. Aldermen asked for time to think about the offer; Lack said there was time.