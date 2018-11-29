A bid to demolish the historic Rock Island County courthouse was approved Thursday by the Public Building Commission.
The approval is the final nail in the coffin of the 123-year-old building, following a years-long fight spearheaded by Rock Island County Chief Justice Walter Braud to have the building razed.
Despite last-minute pleas from several county residents — including Abbey Station owner Joseph Lemon Jr., who offered outright to purchase the building — commissioners voted unanimously to accept a bid from Valley Construction of $430,490 for demolition.
It was the only demolition bid submitted for the project.
Other approved bids were for asbestos abatement from Advanced Environmental Testing and Abatement of Waterloo, Iowa, for $153,500, and hardscape and landscape work from Centennial Contractors of the Quad Cities Inc. for $182,500, once the land is cleared.
Contracts will be approved at a later date. Commissioner Craig Kavensky was absent.
"This has been a difficult fight; it's been the fight of my life," Braud said. "The role of the chief judge is to build courthouses. It's not given to the county board, it's given to the chief judge and I fought for it.
"The (current) courthouse has to come down because the new courthouse can't live and function in the shadow of the old courthouse."
Lemon submitted a formal proposal to the commission asking to create a task force made up of local business and community leaders who would assess options for the courthouse. He asked that demolition be delayed up to six months so the task force could consider options for reuse.
Lemon consulted with Russell Construction prior to the meeting and gave commissioners a formal estimate from the company showing renovation costs of $6.8 million, which includes remodeling of offices. He said the building's best use would be as a law center.
"We come to you with genuine good faith about the future of this courthouse," Lemon said.
Commissioner Clarence Darrow asked Lemon if he was willing to take ownership of the courthouse.
"Do you have a plan?" Darrow said. "Would you take over the courthouse?"
"Absolutely" Lemon said. "If you look at the (proposal), if you're a capitalist, you'd like to do a project like this."
"Would you be willing to take over the courthouse and rehab it?" Darrow said. "Can we deed it over to you?"
"Yes," Lemon said.
Prior to public comments, commissioner Patrick Wendt said the commission had "heard enough evidence" through the media and therefore, comments would be limited to three minutes per person. Wendt set a musical alarm on his phone that went off when a speaker's time was up.
Rock Island Preservation Society member Bridget Ehrmann began her comments by taking a seat at the board table, next to commissioner Bill Kauzlarich, so she could appeal to Braud directly. Kauzlarich physically turned his chair so the back of it blocked out Ehrmann, and refused to look at or acknowledge her.
Ehrmann said she has put in hundreds of volunteer hours trying to save the courthouse, including reaching out to private developers.
"I found many investors who have put in offers, including Chris Ontiveros," Ehrmann said, referring to the local businessman. "All of these people want to save the courthouse, but have been told the county doesn't want it. You have people rallying around this one building, who want to be invested in the community.
"Look at Galena and how they capitalized on their historic potential."
As Ehrmann continued speaking through the three-minute alarm of Wendt's phone, Wendt forcefully slid the phone across the table, past Kauzlarich, landing it in front of Ehrmann, who returned the phone back to Wendt.
Wendt slid the phone again, still ringing its alarm, back in front of Ehrmann, who said, "Excuse me, but that's rude."
"It's rude of you to go past your time," Wendt said.
Ehrmann, who works as a speech therapist in Davenport schools, disputed an issue with Braud toward the end of the meeting. Braud said to her, "Are you like this when you teach? God forbid my children would be in your classroom."
To fund the cost of abatement, demolition, and green spacing, the commission is using $1.6 million in leftover bond money from construction of the $28 million Justice Center Annex. The annex is weeks away from completion and will be called the courthouse once the current building is down.
The annex has never been called a courthouse because Illinois statute says the public must approve construction of a courthouse through a referendum. Calling the structure an "annex" during construction allowed county officials to bypass a voter referendum, keeping it off the ballot.
Braud said demolishing the courthouse "was always part of the project," but documents say otherwise. Demolition is nowhere to be found in contracts approving construction of the annex, in its budget, or in the lease agreement between the commission and the county.
The Public Building Commission owns the annex and will lease it back to the county. The lease agreement, dated February 2016, states any extra money leftover from construction must be used to pay down the bonds. Use of bond money for the purpose of demolition remains a controversial topic, with at least one lawsuit pending.
"You have to understand, the commission is not in a position to demolish, the county board is," Darrow said.
"But you did not have to vote on it today," Lemon said. "I'm not asking to profit from this project, I'm here in the interest of trying to save something that's historic."