Biden in Iowa pushes public option as affordable, practical health care

“It’s a staggering number — more money per year than the entire federal budget,” he said.

Today, 16 percent of Americans are on Medicare, “and you’re going to add another 84 percent — 280 million at one time — and everybody’s taxes aren’t going to go up to pay for it?” Biden said. “Middle-class people are going to be worse off than they are paying for their insurance now.”

Biden, who will campaign today in Tipton, Washington and Fairfield, also spoke about the prospects of an impeachment trial.

“There’s nothing happy about them,” he said, noting that as a senator he witnessed two impeachment investigations. “They’re hard on the country, and there is nothing to celebrate about them.

“Donald Trump brought this on himself,” Biden said, and Congress had no choice “but to meet its constitutional responsibility regardless of what the political consequences were.”

It means that the next president must be able to unify the country.

“Our democracy is literally in trouble,” he said. “We’re at a breaking point, and we need a president who will rise above personal attacks and reach out to try to unify the country.”