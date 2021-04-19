Biden photos
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A closed Davenport hotel was demolished Thursday.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man has been arrested after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Bettendorf police seized 50 grams of methamphetamine from an apar…
- Updated
Just when you worry that young people are lost, they show you the way.
- Updated
A Davenport man is facing charges after allegedly operating a drug house at which police found someone dead on the floor in February.
- Updated
The city of Davenport would make more than $5 million in new improvements and renovations to the city's minor league baseball stadium, including new seating, under an updated lease agreement with the owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Pleasant Valley High School was vandalized Tuesday night.
- Updated
The LeClaire Police Department has arrested a Davenport woman in relation to the death of an infant last year.
- Updated
Pretend you have a rental property.
- Updated
A Davenport man originally arrested by Davenport Police on multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation involving minors has plead…
- Updated
A Davenport man has been sentenced to spend 11 years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking crack cocaine and…