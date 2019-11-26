Biden unveils new campaign ad featuring Davenport speech

Joe Biden’s campaign has launched an Iowa ad featuring footage from the former vice president’s October speech in Davenport.
The ad, “Commander in Chief,” argues that Biden, who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and served eight years as VP, has the international experience to be president.
“To be commander in chief of the United States, it’s a sacred duty,” Biden said in Davenport’s River Center last month, which appears in the 30-second ad.
“The next president’s going to face enormous challenges of picking up the pieces of American foreign policy," Biden continued. "We need a leader who can, on Day One, stand with our allies, know them by their first names, and have them know there will be no question about the word of the next president of the United States.”
The ad runs ahead of Biden’s “No Malarkey” Iowa bus tour from Nov. 30-Dec. 7. It’s part of a $4 million Iowa ad campaign.
Polls show Biden trailing South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Hawkeye State, though most caucus-goers are undecided. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses will be held Feb. 3.
"Now's not the time for a rookie in the Oval Office—we already have one in Donald Trump," said Jake Braun, Biden's Iowa state director. "We need a tested leader who's ready to be commander-in-chief on day one, and that's Joe Biden."
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.