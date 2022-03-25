 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Brothers, Big Sisters hold annual plant sale

Big Brothers, Big Sisters will hold its 32nd annual plant sale to help children facing adversity.

Pre-orders of annual plants and flowers will be taken through April 18 with free delivery for orders of $75 or more. Delivery is Wednesday and Thursday, May 4 and 5. Orders also can be picked up on these dates at the Northwest Bank and Trust Tower, 100 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

For more information, including a catalog of annual flowers and planting recommendations, as well as information about volunteering for the event or to preorder, visit plantsale.org.

The in-person sale is Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, at Northwest Bank and Trust Tower.

