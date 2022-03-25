Big Brothers, Big Sisters hold annual plant sale
Big Brothers, Big Sisters will hold its 32nd annual plant sale to help children facing adversity.
Pre-orders of annual plants and flowers will be taken through April 18 with free delivery for orders of $75 or more. Delivery is Wednesday and Thursday, May 4 and 5. Orders also can be picked up on these dates at the Northwest Bank and Trust Tower, 100 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.
For more information, including a catalog of annual flowers and planting recommendations, as well as information about volunteering for the event or to preorder, visit plantsale.org.
The in-person sale is Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, at Northwest Bank and Trust Tower.