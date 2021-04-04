Big Brothers/Big Sisters plant sale

Whether you want to order a few flowers for your garden, complete a landscaping project, or order dozens of flats and hanging baskets for your place of work or facility, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley will take your order during their 31st annual spring plant sale.
“All proceeds from the 31st annual Plant Sale will go to support one-to-one, youth mentoring through the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency in the Quad Cities region," said Jay Justin, CEO of BBBS. "We know what an emotional impact that social distancing has had on the families and children we serve. During the past year, our Bigs and our staff have connected our Littles’ families with the community resources they need.” Justin said.
Pre-ordering ends April 19, and all pre-orders of $50 or more are eligible for free delivery in early May. All pre-orders are eligible for a special drawing for a $500 gift certificate from Heritage Landscape Design.
Any pre-order of $50 or more will be delivered to one specified location. If preferred, orders can be picked up at the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower at Welcome Way and Kimberly Road in Davenport on May 5-6. If COVID-19 guidelines allow, there could be an on-site sale May 7-10 at the Northwest Bank & Trust.
Orders cans be placed at www.plantsale.org with the option of downloading the form to mail in with payment. The website features a flower catalog and planting recommendations.
“Many companies and organizations will gather individual orders together to create a group order which can then be delivered to a specified location,” Kayla Kiesey, events director at BBBS, said.
Group orders may be arranged to be picked up at the drive-thru at Northwest Bank & Trust.
To place a group order, contact Ally at asweeney@bbbs-mv.org or call 563-323-8006. You can also state that you are part of a GROUP ORDER (name the group or company) when ordering online.
The event this year is sponsored by Iowa American Water, Mel Foster Company and Solutions Management Group.
For more information about BBBSMV, or to volunteer, go to www.bbbsmv.org.