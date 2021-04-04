Big Brothers/Big Sisters plant sale

Whether you want to order a few flowers for your garden, complete a landscaping project, or order dozens of flats and hanging baskets for your place of work or facility, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley will take your order during their 31st annual spring plant sale.

“All proceeds from the 31st annual Plant Sale will go to support one-to-one, youth mentoring through the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency in the Quad Cities region," said Jay Justin, CEO of BBBS. "We know what an emotional impact that social distancing has had on the families and children we serve. During the past year, our Bigs and our staff have connected our Littles’ families with the community resources they need.” Justin said.

Pre-ordering ends April 19, and all pre-orders of $50 or more are eligible for free delivery in early May. All pre-orders are eligible for a special drawing for a $500 gift certificate from Heritage Landscape Design.