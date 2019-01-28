Try 1 month for 99¢
Participants work their way through the crowd during Putt-A-Round Match Night at the RiverCenter in Davenport last year. The fundraiser will cancel Wednesday's activities, but is scheduled to go on Thursday and Friday.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Big Brothers Big Sisters Putt-A-Round has been canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 30, because of the anticipated freezing temperatures. 

Dangerous to life-threatening wind chill temperatures are possible from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday and Friday shifts for the Putt-A-Round will go on as scheduled. All teams scheduled for Wednesday will be given the option of refunding their registration fee or designating it as a donation to the organization.

Recommended parking for Thursday and Friday is the parking garage off 2nd and Brady Street.

For more information, call 323-8006 or visit bbbsmv.org.

