Big Brothers Big Sisters has taken over Davenport’s RiverCenter this week for the 18th Annual Putt-A-Round that is expected to draw about 1,500 people and raise $100,000 for the organization.

Jay Justin, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, said the event kicked off Tuesday night with “Match Night,” that provided an opportunity for the event sponsors to interact with the Bigs, Littles and family members within the program.

Mascots from the Quad-City Storm, River Bandits, Iowa American Water, and MidAmerican Energy were also on hand for photos.

Since 1988, Big Brothers Big Sisters has supported more than 15,900 children.

The need for big brothers and big sisters is as great today as ever, Justin said.

“You go around and look and over 60% of our matches are middle school and high school kids,” he said. “There’s so much need for middle and high school kids and our organization is reaching them right now.

“Our mentors are helping them get their first jobs, helping them get their driver’s permits, helping them plan for their future, what they are going to do after graduation, helping them learn their options.

“Everybody knows what the risk factors are,” Justin said. “The solution is the presence of adults in kid’s lives consistently.

“All of these kids have potential,” he said. “They just need a little support and guidance. A lot of the time what the mentors do is just help them along.”

Justin said that over the last 20 years, kids living in single-parent households have gone from 20% to 33% and there is another 12% of kids living with grandparents. So big brothers and big sisters are needed.

“Anything that helps connect kids with the positive set of resources is a positive in our community and we should embrace it and make it happen,” Justin said.

The four-day event is comprised of 24 custom designed and built miniature golf holes made by sponsors of the event.

The event offers seven shift opportunities for individuals and teams to play the course, with entry fees supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring program.

Presenting sponsors are Quad-City Area Retailors and Malik Khaliq Wells Fargo Advisors.

People and groups wanting to participate may register on-site at the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St.

Available shifts are: Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. or Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. or 3-5 p.m.

Friday night from 6-8 p.m. is already full.