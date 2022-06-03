Big changes ahead for Davenport-based YMCA, including soon-to-open Eldridge campus

The Davenport-based YMCA is getting a major workout as it prepares to open its new campus in Eldridge, contemplates a possible take-over of the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf and sees a spike in fundraising and membership.

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley is being recognized for its community impact and responsible spending. At the same time, the nonprofit achieved record fundraising for its most recent campaign and exceeds 10,000 members at the 18-month-old R. Richard Bittner YMCA downtown.

For more than a decade the nonprofit watchdog, Charity Navigator, has placed the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley in the top 2% of organizations worthy of charitable support. More than 85% of the Y's budget goes directly to programs, while about 14% goes toward administrative expenses, according to records.

At the same time, membership has nearly doubled at the Y's downtown Davenport facility compared to the number enrolled at the former downtown Y.

Brad Martell, president and CEO, said the old downtown Y was not attractive to a certain demographic, including recent college graduates who had become accustomed to well-outfitted recreation centers on college campuses.

"We've just captured a whole new market," Martell said of the Bittner Y. "This is more attractive to them."

Martell, his staff and the Y's volunteer board now are focused on other demographics, including the North Scott population and those 18-and-under.

The opening date for the North Scott Y in Eldridge is set for Oct. 3. It is architecturally similar to the downtown facility, he said. The new Y is about 44,000 square feet and the downtown Y is about 65,000 square feet.

"I think the people in North Scott are excited about it," Martell said. "This will be our seventh branch facility of the YMCA."

Also getting attention is a working plan to turn the Bettendorf-owned Life Fitness Center into a "youth campus" that could include an early learning center and would cater to children and activities that are not competition-based.

"We're thinking about a non-competitive center for kids that aren't on traveling leagues or formal teams but maybe want to play a game of soccer — kids that just want to play," Martell said.

The Y is working with the city on a plan to build a new water park and ice rink at the Splash Landing site at 2220 23rd St., which neighbors the Life Fitness Center. Early projections put the cost of the new park at $18 million, Martell said, which caused some sticker shock.

"We're trying to get additional funding; maybe a grant from the state," he said. "If this gets worked out, boy, it saves taxpayers a lot of money. We think it would be pretty cool … and we'd have the children's campus right across the street from the water park and ice rink."

Asked about the indoor tennis courts that are the last in the Iowa Quad-Cities, he said more local players could make use of the "beautiful indoor tennis facility in Moline," which is the Quad City Tennis Club near SouthPark Mall.

Among all the planning, the Y staff is preparing for the start next week of the summer camp programs. They hope to bolster the number of children who are able to attend with the help of scholarships that are paid for by donors. The number last year was 530 and YMCA spokesperson Frank Klipsch IV said this year's goal is 600 kids.

Scholarships are a big part of the Y's mission, Martell and Klipsch said, noting that 22% of those entering the doors at their facilities do so with discounted memberships and 60 to 65% of those enrolled in early learning at YMCA facilities also rely on donations.

The recent and repeated recognition by Charity Navigator is evidence, they said, that their hard-working volunteer board is having the kind of donor success that many organizations must pay to achieve.

"We're a little bit different than most Ys in that we do not have a vice president of development or anything; we just kind of roll up our sleeves," Martell said. "The great leaders on our volunteer board work at full speed, then ask what's next."

"That's the only problem with opening North Scott," Klipsch added. "They'll want to know what's next."

