Big progress on Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge

The arch for the new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge could be completed before the start of summer.

Despite recent high winds, bridge workers installed more arch segments last week. They have raised 24 of the 30 pieces that are required to complete the basket-handle-style arch. Four more arch ribs must be installed before the final section — the keystone — is raised in two connected sections.

Officials from the Iowa DOT have said their goal is to move Illinois-bound traffic onto the new eastbound span by the year's end. The arch must be finished before the driving deck between the arches can be installed and the concrete poured.

"The last few pieces, including the keystone, are the most challenging. Extensive surveying will be done to determine if adjustments to the position and angle of the arch are needed," George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, said Monday. "We’re working towards closing the arch before summer.”

The eastbound arch is more complicated than westbound, because it must accommodate the additional weight of the bike/pedestrian lane, which will be attached to the downstream side of the Illinois-bound bridge.

Access to the span is made cumbersome by its location between the old bridge and the new westbound bridge.