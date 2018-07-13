Sitting at the Massey Marina counter, you couldn’t be in a bad mood for long.
For starters, there are a dozen wooden signs with motivational phrases ranging from, “Live, laugh and love” to “No pouting.” There is an up-close view of the Mississippi River and cupcakes being passed around. Within a minute of my arrival, the woman behind the counter wonders if I’d like a beer.
That woman is Pattie Marks, the general manager, and she doesn’t have to ask if this is my first time here. She changes her mind about the beer and says, “Do you like margaritas?” She goes to the refrigerator and clicks open a margarita-in-a-can and puts a menu in front of me. She says everything is good and homemade, but she’s known for her jalapeño poppers, burgers and pie. She brings me a sample of goulash, the daily special.
“Take your time deciding,” she said before returning to her chatter with regulars about the previous day’s Fourth of July celebration that delivered a large crowd to Massey Marina.
The restaurant/bait shop/gas station in Dubuque County was first on my stretch of stops for our travel series on Mississippi River-related locales.
After the marina, I traveled about 90 miles down Great River Road, passing through Bellevue, Clinton, Princeton and LeClaire.
My mission was to explore the food and drink side of things on this route and I tried, despite my road-trip and journalistic instincts, to avoid doing too much research. I wanted to keep it spontaneous and see what caught my eye. The scenic highway can make for a long journey and enthusiastic appetite, and a number of places cater to tourists or locals looking to get close to the river.
Spoiler alert: What kept catching my eye was the beauty of the road, the bright green trees and bluffs around it and, when I could see it, the flowing river to my left. Each place I stopped offered a view of the Mississippi.
Before my adventure continued, though, I had to decide what to eat.
Massey Marina: Pattie has been running the place, with help from her brother-in-law, "Smiley," since 2010.
And it's not a place you just pass on the highway.
"We're in the middle of nowhere here," she correctly stated. "You have to know people who have been here to get here. You don't just stumble on it."
She lives about five minutes away, and her days spent cooking for customers can be busy and long. But she misses the place during the winter or when flooding shuts her down, which it did for a few weeks this season.
When Pattie's not working, she also misses helping the boaters who pass through to fill up on gas or grab a bite to eat, and she misses catching up with her regulars.
"The best part is the people I get to meet and talk to," she said. "You can't beat river people."
As I chowed down on my order of jalapeño poppers and a Rodeo Burger, I chatted with one of the other people at the counter, a local farmer named Rick LeConte. He goes by "Hollywood."
I told him I'm a reporter with the Quad-City Times and asked if he's a Massey Marina regular.
"Yeah, I was even here the last time you all were here," he said. "I'm in that book you guys did."
He's referring to "The Great River: 400 miles of the Mississippi," which was photographed and written by three of my Times colleagues and released late last year. It features hundreds of river-focused photos, beginning at the northeast tip of Iowa and flowing downward.
On cue, Pattie brought out her copy of "The Great River," and turned to the page featuring photos of her and Massey Marina. Hollywood is in one of the photos and, as I talked to him, he was sitting in the same spot as he was in the photo.
He was even wearing the same shirt.
"I love my regulars," Pattie said with a smile. "And I love meeting new people."
The place hosts baby showers and birthday parties and, last year, was the site of Pattie's own wedding.
An outdoor stage hosts live music from 2 to 6 p.m. every Saturday in the summer, and the audience includes diners as well as boaters.
"When there's live music, this is the place to be," Pattie said. "It's a destination."
As I finished eating, I kept looking around at the decorations, which Pattie said she finds mostly at garage sales.
"I want people to feel at home," she said. "I want them to leave here happy."
Near the cash register, I spotted a framed and unsigned poem titled, "Massey," which ended with these words, "Imperfect people offering perfect friendship. It may not be heaven ... but it's close."
River Ridge Brewing: Things were pretty quiet along Riverview Drive in Bellevue when I arrived in the late afternoon. Walking along the town’s main drag, I saw a marquee suggesting a weekly farmers market would be setting up soon.
I saw a few antique shops and decided to check out The Bookworm, a store filled with books, local artwork and home decor, including picture frames reading, “The best memories are made at the river” and “The river is my happy place.”
The woman behind the counter, Sheila Hardgrave, who I later found out was the owner, said the store has been there for 20 years. “And everyone said we wouldn’t make it,” she said. There’s no doubt shops such as hers have benefited from their placement on the Great River Road, which leads visitors like me to town.
I kept walking and noticed a brewery I hadn’t heard of. The hours on the window for River Ridge Brewing broke the bad news: It is only open Friday-Sunday. I peeked through the windows and saw a sleek, rustic space with beers called Oar What IPA, Rural Route Stout and Flatbottom Amber, among others. A few days later, Kelly Hueneke, one of the nano-brewery’s four Bellevue-native owners, told me via email that River Ridge opened in September 2016.
“All four owners are very passionate about craft beer,” she said. “One of us worked in the craft beer industry and another one was a home brewer, so it just felt right for us to open up a brewery.”
She confirmed that the river brings customers in just about year-round, including boaters in the summer, “leaf lookers” in the fall and eagle-watchers in the winter.
“We get a lot of people who stop in because they were driving the road and saw our sign,” she said. “We really couldn't ask for a better location.”
On my way out of town, I saw a family having ice cream cones outside Grandpas’s Parlour, and I passed by Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ. I made a mental note to make a trip back to Bellevue sometime soon.
About 30 miles later, I passed signs for Wide River Winery, the winery started by a Clinton attorney in her back yard in 1997. I wrote about the winery and its three tasting rooms in the spring, and winemaker Dorothy O'Brien mentioned that many Great River Road travelers make impromptu stops for wine after seeing her roadside markers.
I then drove through Princeton and, thanks to more roadside reading, learned about Princeton Days — a two-day community festival set for July 20-21. I also passed Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill, which should be a go-to for anyone who loves a good patio. This is about the time I realized this trip down Great River Road could easily be spread out among several days, rather than several hours.
Libations Lane: It was just after 5 p.m. when I arrived in LeClaire, and I had planned to run the Bix at Six training run at 6 p.m. in downtown Davenport, so I decided, to get the full experience, to return the following day for LeClaire's monthly First Friday festivities. On First Fridays, shops stay open later than usual and restaurants and bars offer specials.
When I returned on Friday afternoon, I could barely find a parking spot. Cody Road, the town's main drag, was bustling.
Part of LeClaire's booming tourism has been owed to the popularity of “American Pickers,” the History Channel TV show that stars Mike Wolfe (originally from Joliet) and Davenport native Frank Fritz.
“American Pickers,” which is in its eighth season, often features scenes from Wolfe’s LeClaire-based store, Antique Archaeology. As a result, the shop frequently is filled with tourists, hoping for a celebrity sighting or simply a souvenir. Most of them likely hadn't heard of LeClaire 10 years ago.
The quaint and picturesque town has built on the success of the show and now offers plenty for tourists to do, see, eat and drink after getting their photo-opps at Antique Archaeology. The list includes more antique shops and boutiques as well as the sweet-tooth satisfying Shameless Chocoholic, restaurants Crane & Pelican, Happy Joe’s, Blue Iguana and Faithful Pilot among them.
If I’m being honest, though, what keeps me coming back to LeClaire is the two-block stretch dubbed Libations Lane, because it has a distillery, winery and brewery.
On this First Friday, Wide River Winery, Green Tree Brewery and Mississippi River Distilling Co. were packed with people. The distillery offered tours and samples and live music started around 7 p.m.
One of the bartenders said she hadn’t seen it as busy since the cocktail house held its grand opening last July — after the state of Iowa passed a law allowing the distillery to sell alcohol by the glass.
On many weekends, the spots that make up Libations Lane are full of tourists and locals as well as Quad-Citians searching for a small-town escape. That’s how it felt as I sat on the patio and sipped an Old Fashioned that was made at a place inspired by the body of water before me. I listened to a local band play a country song I hadn’t heard in a long time, and I overheard someone ask, “Does it get better than this?”
From where I was sitting, it doesn't.
Massey Marina General Manager Pattie Marks serves up lunch to customers around the counter July 6, 2017. After a career in the mental health field Pattie Marks thought she was ready to slow down. Fast forward seven-years she hesitantly sits down to talk about the Massey Marina community she has grown to love. "I was getting to the point that I wanted to," she starts to laugh, "semi retire. This position came open and I applied… and I got it." Her happy demeanor is obvious, "I love it, I absolutely love it." She says. Her responsibilities do not include the Massey Park and campgrounds just running the marina and cafe but the more she talks of the campers and boaters it's evident Marks plays a bigger role than any job description covers. Someone needs a life jacket? She has extras. Boater have trouble on the river, get towed in and need a car to drive into Dubuque? She hands over the keys… to her own car. With the help of her son, they get it done. "We, have ice, firewood, we're pet friendly, handicapped accessible, we're here for their needs." She continues "On Saturday afternoons we have a live band," she points to an area near the deck, "right down there on that little stage from 2-6 P.M. People love it." She grins, nodding her head up and down. "It's fun." When asked about the river, she stops for a moment, still smiling, "The river? She can be mean. The flooding, Memorial Day Weekend, It was bad, we sandbagged for the first time but we got through it." After finishing lunch one of the seven customers at the counter pays his bill and starts for the door. "Don't forget breakfast Sunday, two eggs over Walleye filets and hash browns. That's the special." Smiling she collects plates, wipes down the counter and disappears into the kitchen. The room seems to dim a little.
Fuel available to boater at the Massey Marina run by General Manager Pattie Marks since 2010.
Massey Marina General Manager Pattie Marks, left collects plates, wipes down the counter and disappears into the kitchen after serving up lunch to customers July 6, 2017.
Fuel, food ice and more are available to customers at the Massey Marina run by General Manager Pattie Marks since 2010.
The outside seating area and remnants of the Fourth of July Weekend at the Massey Marina south of Dubuque on the Mississippi River.
A tranquil Hilken Hill Road south of the Massey Marina on the Mississippi River.
Visitors near the top of the lift after riding the Alpine Slide at Chestnut Mountain June 22, 2017.
Visitors to Chestnut Mountain Resort near Galena, Illinois experience the Upper Mississippi River Valley on the Soaring Eagle Zip Line.
Linda Cairns of Hindsdale, Illinois races down 2,050 feet Alpine Slide next to Cambron Drury of Jupiter, Florida June 22, 2017 at Chestnut Mountain Resort near Galena, Illinois.
The lift used to return skiers to the top of Chestnut Mountain during winter months raises visitors above the tree tops exposing panoramic views of three states and the Mississippi River during the summer and fall seasons.
Visitors race down the 2,050 feet of tailored track on a sled to the banks of the Mississippi on the Alpine Slide.
Visitors pick up speed on the curves on the Alpine Slide track at Chestnut Mountain Resort near Galena, Illinois.
The view looking South on from Grand View Point at the Chestnut Mountain Resort located eight miles from Galena
During the winter months visitors would be racing down some of the more challenging ski trails at the Chestnut Mountain Resort instead of the 2,050 foot of Alpine Slide down to the banks of the Mississippi River.
Chestnut Mountain Resort employee Blake Hefe attaches sleds to empty lifts for their ride back to the top of the Alpine Slide run.
The lift used for returning skiers to the top of Chestnut Mountain during winter months raises visitors above the tree tops exposing panoramic views of three states for guest in the summer and fall seasons.
Looking west to Iowa from Grand View Point at the Chestnut Mountain Resort located eight miles from Galena
One of the six chairlifts is seen at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
Kids and adults get off the Black Hawk Triple chairlift after a ride down the alpine slide at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
Kids and adults get ready for a run down the alpine slide at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
The alpine slide is seen from the Black Hawk Triple chairlift at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from
The Mississippi River is seen looking back from on the black Hawk Triple chairlift at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
The lodge is seen from on the Black Hawk Triple chairlift at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
Riders on the Black Hawk Triple chairlift wave to the camera as they ride up after an alpine slide ride at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
A view of the Mississippi River is seen at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
Riders on the Soaring Eagle Zipline are seen above the trees at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
A view of the Mississippi River is seen from the Soaring Eagle Zipline at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
A view of the lodge and recreation area is seen from on the Soaring Eagle Zipline at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
A fishing boat on the Mississippi River is seen from a viewpoint at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Chestnut Mountain is a year-round resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi river with plenty of space for snow sports in the winter and a variety of outdoor activities from Segway tours to an alpine slide in the summer. The resort also offers 100-rooms of slope side lodging and on-site dining.
A pedestrian bridge crosses over a railroad line from Grant Park to downtown Galena in Illinois on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The Galena River is seen running alongside a railroad line in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Pedestrians cross the foot bridge over the Galena River in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
An antiques shop is seen along the main strip in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Shoppers walk along a variety of storefronts in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A number of motorcycles are seen parked along South Main Street in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Traffic backs up on a busy afternoon in downtown Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A kayaker paddles down the Galena River in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A monument to former President Ulysses S. Grant is seen in Grant Park in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Grant lived in Galena at the time the Civil War began, and recruited local men to form a company reporting to Springfield to join the war effort.
A man takes a quick smoke break at Otto's Place Cafe and Lounge in Galena, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The Great River Road passes right through Bellevue, Iowa. Dozens of riverfront shops with collectibles, gifts, clothing and books, multiple eating establishments, and historical sites and limestone buildings listed on the National Historic Register are all in walking distance.
The Twilight Riverboat makes its way up the Mississippi River on an overnight cruise July 6, 2017. Departing from LeClaire, Iowa visitors get a guided tour of wildlife, valley landscapes and historic river towns until reaching their overnight destination of Dubuque, Iowa.
The Twilight Riverboat makes its way up the Mississippi River towards Lock and Dam #12 at Bellevue, Iowa on an overnight cruise July 6, 2017.
Captain Kevin Stier has been operating the Twilight Riverboat since 2006 running cruises on the Upper Mississippi river between the Quad-Cities and Guttenberg, Iowa.
The motor vessel James F. Neal pushes barges down river after passing through Lock & Dam 12 at Bellevue, Iowa.
Commercial fisherman Dennis Weiss of Bellevue loads a box containing one of his trotlines into his boat before heading out for the afternoon on the Mississippi River to set trotlines from the Spruce Creek Harbor near Bellevue, Iowa July 6, 2017. (A trotline is a length of line stretched with the use of a boat, across a section of water and fastened secure at both ends. On the line every three or four feet a hook is dangled from a drop line, essentially making it impossible for a catfish to swim by the line without being tempted by one of the baited hooks.) Weiss's trotline contained approximately 50 hooks.
After a 35-year career with the Department of Natural Resources Dennis Weiss of Bellevue now spends his time as a commercial fisherman as he prepares to head out on the Mississippi River July 6, 2017 at the Spruce Creek Harbor near Bellevue, Iowa.
Dennis Weiss of Bellevue heads out on the Mississippi River to set trotlines July 6, 2017 near Bellevue, Iowa.
Spruce Creek park is adjacent to the Mississippi River at the mouth of Spruce Creek north of Bellevue, Iowa. The park has a boat marina, modern camping sites, showers and restrooms, a large picnic area, shelters and playground equipment.
The 43-acre Spruce Creek park lies on the banks of the Mississippi River at the mouth of Spruce Creek. The park has a boat marina, modern camping sites, showers and restrooms, a large picnic area, shelters and playground equipment.
The motor vessel James F. Neal pushes barges down river after passing through Lock & Dam 12 at Bellevue, Iowa.
The motor vessel James F. Neal and Twilight Riverboat meet on the Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 12 at Bellevue, Iowa.
Waves gently wash across the shoreline as the motor vessel James F. Neal pushes barges down river after passing through Lock & Dam 12 at Bellevue, Iowa.
Stairs allow visitors to walk down along along sandy shores of the Mississippi River at Bellevue, Iowa
Although the production of buttons from clam shells harvested out of the Mississippi River ended in the early 1900's their use is still critical to the Japanese cultured pearl industry. Thousands of tons of clam shells are shipped annually to Japan sourced from the Mississippi River. The dense, firm quality of the mussel shell, when machined into tiny pellets and inserted into an oyster, provides the irritant necessary to produce a cultured pearl.
It's all there from hats, jigs and crappie rigs at Doug's Bait Shop in Bellevue.
If anglers are in need of just one item, it's not a problem at Doug's Bait Shop in Bellevue.
Cash, coins and a calculator for customers use are on the counter at Doug's Bait Shop in Bellevue, Iowa. A clipboard, paper and a pen are provided for customers to record their purchases to help with the bookkeeping.
Fully stocked and equipped with a comfortable chair behind the counter and surveillance cameras "Installed for my protection" as a sign states in the window Doug's Bait Shop in Bellevue is a serve-your-self, honor system operation most of the time.
At the rear of 100 North Riverview Drive in Bellevue, Iowa anglers can find Doug's Bait Shop which most of the time is a serve-your-self, honor system operation. A sign in the window instructs customers how to contact the owner. "The new bait shop phone number is 563-495-3312. Put number in your phone or you will not get a hold of me. Thanks - Doug"
Looking South down the Mississippi River from Bellevue State Park visitors can see to the Illinois side of the river and surrounding countyside.
The pioneer farmers and merchants began arriving in 1833; many floating across the Mississippi River on logs. Early settlers formed Bell View, the oldest city in the county and one of the five oldest cities in Iowa. The spelling was later changed to the French, Belle Vue and in time the two words were united and the town became Bellevue.
Construction of Lock 12 began in February 1934 and was completed in November 1935. Construction of Dam 12 began in September 1936 and was completed in July 1938. The structure was placed in operation on May 14, 1939. During the peak of construction, 1,217 men were employed on the project.
A Turkey Vulture feather lays on a rocky outcropping along one of the hiking trails in the Bellevue State Park.
A bird darts out of its nest to snatch a bee as it flies through the three-acres of prairie site and wildlife food plots adjacent to the Butterfly Garden. Several species of shrubs such as ninebark, dogwood, and a variety of hardwoods and conifers have been added to the area to provide food and shelter for other wildlife as well. in the Bellevue State Park
A dragonfly lands on a tall grass stem in the three-acre prairie site and wildlife food plots adjacent to the Butterfly Garden in the Bellevue State Park.
Canada geese in the Green Island Wildlife Management Area located 6 miles north of Sabula, Iowa on Hwy 52, East on Green Island Road.
A Red Winged Blackbird flies off a branch in the Green Island Wildlife Management Area located 6 miles north of Sabula, Iowa on Hwy 52, East on Green Island Road.
Visitors overlook the city of Belleview, Iowa Lock & Dam 12 and miles of the Mississippi River from the Bellevue State Park.
With a population of 2,191 in the 2010 census. The city of Bellevue lies along the Mississippi River along side of Lock and Dam No. 12, next to Bellevue State Park.
Looking North up the Mississippi River from Bellevue State Park visitors can overlook the city of Bellevue and the Lock and Dam 12 complex which stretches across the river with the bluffs on the Iowa side and a series of islands and sloughs extending nearly three quarters of the way across the river from the Illinois side.
Bellevue State Park is composed of two separate areas. The Nelson Unit, three trails provide a variety of hiking experiences, scenic views of the Mississippi, a restored prairie and butterfly garden. The Dyas Unit encompasses over 5 miles of foot trails, scenic overlooks, a stream that attracts a variety of wildlife, and a woodland habitat. Wildflowers are abundant along these trails.
Quad-City Times photographer Kevin E. Schmidt photographs the community of Bellevue, Iowa from one of the scenic overlooks in Bellevue State Park July 13, 2017.
Bellevue State Park is composed of two separate areas. The Nelson Unit which includes three trails and the Dyas Unit that contains over 5 miles of foot trails, scenic overlooks and a woodland habitat.
A bee searches a cone flower for pollen and nectar in the butterfly garden located in the Nelson Unit of the Bellevue State Park near Bellevue, Iowa.
Bellevue State Park is composed of two separate areas. The Nelson Unit and the Dyas Unit with miles of hiking trails that are abundant with wildflowers. Spring flowers include a variety of cone flowers, May Apple, Wild Ginger, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Wild Columbine, Hepatica, Bloodroot, & Dutchman’s Breeches.
Kabian Ramos, 9, of Freeport sits on a Sea-Doo personal watercraft waiting to go out on the Mississippi River for the afternoon at Blanding Landing Recreational Area in Hanover, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Amy Euler of Freeport pushes her Sea-Doo personal watercraft off from the dock while taking out Aneena, 6, and Kabian Ramos, 9, for an afternoon on the Mississippi River at Blanding Landing Recreational Area in Hanover, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Josh Neels of Freeport drives his personal watercraft with Amber and Kyla Rose, 11, of Freeport while heading out for a day on the Mississippi River at Blanding Landing Recreational Area in Hanover, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
On September 26, 2003, the Department of Defense agreed to transfer 9,404 acres of land to become the Lost Mound Unit of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Savanna, Illinois. A total of 3,022 acres was actually transferred in fee at the time of the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement. The remaining acreage will be transferred in the future as parcels are certified clean from environmental contaminants.
A Blue Corporal dragonfly lands on vegetation in the forested backwater sloughs of the former Savanna Depot site.
A BNSF freight train moves north along the Mississippi River near the 2,500-acre Mississippi Palisades State Park is located near the confluence of the Mississippi and Apple rivers in northwestern Illinois. Lofty, steep cliffs along a river mark the Palisades area, 3 miles north of Savanna in Carroll County. Caves are evident as are sink holes, rock formations, including Indian Head and Twin Sisters, a pair of humanoid figures on the bluff tops. The U.S. Interior Department recognized this area in 1973 as a national landmark.
The Lost Mound Unit, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge was once part of the Savanna Army Depot which officially closed on March 18, 2000, as part of the Base Realignment and Closure Act.
A section of the 15-mile trail system through the Mississippi Palisades State Park is located near the confluence of the Mississippi and Apple rivers in northwestern Illinois.
The 2,500-acre Mississippi Palisades State Park is located near the confluence of the Mississippi and Apple rivers in northwestern Illinois. Lofty, steep cliffs along a river mark the Palisades area, 3 miles north of Savanna in Carroll County. Caves are evident as are sink holes, rock formations, including Indian Head and Twin Sisters, a pair of humanoid figures on the bluff tops. The U.S. Interior Department recognized this area in 1973 as a national landmark.
Looking west across the Mississippi River from Lookout Point in the Mississippi Palisades State Park located near Savanna, Illinois.
Names carved into the guard rails at Lookout Point in the Mississippi Palisades State Park located 3 miles north of Savanna, Illinois.
Quad-City Times photographer Andy Abeyta documents the Mississippi River from a scenic overlook in Palisades State Park located north of Savanna, Illinois June 22, 2017.
The gateway to seeing the Mississippi Palisades State Park’s impressive assortment of plant and animal life is its rugged 15-mile trail system. The five trails in the northern part of the park are generally wider and less strenuous than the five in the south, which are narrow and extremely close to the bluff.
Standing on top of the longest natural dune system in Illinois (7.5 miles). The system extends 70 feet above the Mississippi River in the Lost Mound Unit, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Savanna, Illinois.
A pathway to the Black Oak Dune Overlook is seen in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The area has a view of the largest man-made sand dune in the state.
A dragonfly is seen on a branch at the Black Oak Dune Overlook in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The area has a view of the largest man-made sand dune in the state.
A railroad line is seen running alongside the Mississippi River from a viewpoint at Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Wind ripples across the Mississippi River behind trees on the shoreline at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Waves cut across the Mississippi River as seen from behind a railing of a viewpoint at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Names are seen carved into the wood railing of a viewpoint at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
The view of the Mississippi River from Lookout Point is seen at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
A train travels down the line alongside the Mississippi River as seen from at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Park-goers walk down to Lookout Point at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Park-goers take in the view from Lookout Point at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The main strip of shops is seen including the storefront for Frank Fritz Finds on West Main Street in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The American Pickers co-star operates an antique shop in Savanna in partnership with long-time friend Jerry Gendreau of Savanna.
A motorcyclist is seen riding down West Main Street in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A variety of antiques are seen for sale at Frank Fritz Finds in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The American Pickers co-star operates an antique shop in Savanna in partnership with long-time friend Jerry Gendreau of Savanna.
A wall of paintings, posters and signs are seen for sale at Frank Fritz Finds in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The American Pickers co-star operates an antique shop in Savanna in partnership with long-time friend Jerry Gendreau of Savanna.
Mike Pompeo of Coal Valley pins an American Flag to his riding vest while sitting in a pub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Entrepreneur Jerry Gendreau of Savanna shows a work-in-progress bar in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The bar is one of Gendreau's many projects in progress in his personal effort to revitalize Savanna and bring more business and tourism to the town.
An old mural being used as a part of a work-in-progress bar is seen in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The bar is one of Gendreau's many projects in progress in his personal effort to revitalize Savanna and bring more business and tourism to the town.
Entrepreneur Jerry Gendreau shows a renovated stage in the Pulford Opera House in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The location is used for concerts and is one of Gendreau's many projects in progress in his personal effort to revitalize Savanna and bring more business and tourism to the town.
Fashion designer Mona Bara works in her shop in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The designer moved into her shop in May of 2017 and specializes in tailoring, custom clothes and alterations.
A.O. Elliott, a former jewelry store turned craft beer and wine bar in Savanna, Illinois, is seen during its grand opening celebration featuring live music on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A biker-themed wedding chapel is seen above the Iron Horse Social Club, a biker pub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A sign for the biker-themed wedding chapel is seen above the Iron Horse Social Club, a biker pub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
An antique Indian motorcycle is seen along with many other vintage bikes on display at the Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Entrepreneur Jerry Gendreau leads the way down the stairs in the Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The bar is one of Gendreau's many projects in progress in his personal effort to revitalize Savanna and bring more business and tourism to the town.
A collection of motorcycles are seen in a pub attached to Frank Fitz Finds in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A crowd of bikers park out back at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
A few bikers pull in and park at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
One of many Harley Davidson cruisers is seen at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
Patrons watch live music from a balcony next to the Squirrel's Nest bar at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
Patrons at the Squirrel's Nest Bar listen to Black Diamond, a classic rock tribute band playing to the likes of Guns 'n Roses, Led Zeppelin and more at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
Patrons of Poopy's Pub and Grub sit and listen to live music at the outdoor stage in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
The Squirrel's Nest bar is seen at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
Dan Hartman of Savanna holds up his domesticated squirrel, Jumpy, while hanging out at Poopy's Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Hartman has been bringing Jumpy to Poopy's for around four years after finding her injured in his backyard. The restaurant and bar is considered a haven for motorcycle riders while also maintaining a family atmosphere offering outdoor seating, multiple bars indoor and outdoor and frequently live music.
The sun sets just after 8:00 p.m. at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The Dutch Windmill in Fulton, Illinois, is seen at dusk on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
A fishing boat is seen running down the Mississippi River near the Dutch Windmill in Fulton, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The Dutch Windmill in Fulton, Illinois, is seen at dusk on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The back of the Dutch Windmill in Fulton, Illinois, is seen on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The highway 136 bridge is seen at dusk in Fulton, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The highway 136 bridge is seen at dusk in Fulton, Illinois, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Lock and Dam 13 is seen in the distance from a small park area across from Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
The entrance to Heritage Canyon is seen in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Heritage Canyon is a 12-acre former quarry that has been set up with shops and buildings designed to take visitor back to the 1800's and preserve Midwestern history as best as possible.
Photos of Heritage Canyon are seen on a maintenance shed in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Heritage Canyon is a 12-acre former quarry that has been set up with shops and buildings designed to take visitor back to the 1800's and preserve Midwestern history as best as possible.
A church is seen at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Heritage Canyon is a 12-acre former quarry that has been set up with shops and buildings designed to take visitor back to the 1800's and preserve Midwestern history as best as possible.
I walkway and covered bridge is seen at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Heritage Canyon is a 12-acre former quarry that has been set up with shops and buildings designed to take visitor back to the 1800's and preserve Midwestern history as best as possible.
A small home is seen at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Heritage Canyon is a 12-acre former quarry that has been set up with shops and buildings designed to take visitor back to the 1800's and preserve Midwestern history as best as possible.
The Mississippi River backwaters are seen at Cattail Slough Public Use Area in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Mick Meixell of Thomson sits in the back of his Ford Escort station wagon to take a break from his fishing at Cattail Slough Public Use Area in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Meixell has been fishing the area for years and hadn't had any luck for the day, saying that the lowering flood waters and coming rain had moved fish from the backwaters to the main channel.
Mick Meixell of Thomson sits in the back of his Ford Escort station wagon to take a break from his fishing at Cattail Slough Public Use Area in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Meixell has been fishing the area for years and hadn't had any luck for the day, saying that the lowering flood waters and coming rain had moved fish from the backwaters to the main channel.
A pair of fisherman troll down the Mississippi River backwaters at Cattail Slough Public Use Area in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
A dozen fishing rods are seen in the trunk of Mick Meixell of Thomson as he takes a break from fishing at Cattail Slough Public Use Area in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Meixell has been fishing the area for years and hadn't had any luck for the day, saying that the lowering flood waters and coming rain had moved fish from the backwaters to the main channel.
Mick Meixell of Thomson packs up the last of his fishing rods as he calls it a day at Cattail Slough Public Use Area in Fulton, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Meixell has been fishing the area for years and hadn't had any luck for the day, saying that the lowering flood waters and coming rain had moved fish from the backwaters to the main channel.
When the depression struck Clinton in 1933-34, the Clinton Board of Park Commissioners immediately took advantage of Work Progress Administration funds. WPA funds were given by the Federal Government to states in order to employee people during the depression. The program was the biggest relief program, in U.S. history, used for direct relief of the unemployed. Hundreds of local workers were employed to improve the park for $15 a week. $3 million in WPA funds went into beautifying Eagle Point Park. The stone tower, limestone footbridge, many trails and miles of walks were engineered with the funds.
A decorated trellis and a panoramic view of the Mississippi River as a background made for a perfect setting for a wedding for Natalie Lang and Lauryn Camp at the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa July 13, 2017.
Nearly 150 guests enjoyed a picture perfect wedding at the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa July 13, 2017.
Stephanie Lang of Nevada, Iowa and her bride to be stepdaughter Natalie Lang prepare decorations for her wedding prior to the rehearsal at the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa July 13, 2017.
Stephanie Lang of Nevada, Iowa decorates a wedding trellis for her stepdaughters wedding Natalie Lang to Lauryn Camp at the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa July 13, 2017.
Bride to be Lauryn Camp, right and bride to be Natalie Lang go through some of their plans with their wedding officiant Jim Erickson at the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa July 13, 2017.
Riverview Park is a 65-acre park overlooking the Mississippi River that encompassing several features, including a marina and Candlelight Inn restaurant, public boat ramps, tennis courts, ball diamonds, swimming pool, picnic areas, playground, RV Park, bike path, Showboat theatre and Ashford University Field home of the Class 1A Clinton Lumber Kings.
The City of Clinton, Iowa, purchased the showboat “Rhododendron” from the state of West Virginia on September 15, 1966 at a public bid price of $21,165. A week later, she began her 1,600 mile journey from Morgantown, towed down the Monongahela River to Pittsburgh, on the Ohio to Cairo, IL, then up the Mississippi River to her new home at Riverfront Park.
The panoramic view of the Mississippi River from the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa July 13, 2017.
Situated on the Mississippi River Clinton is the county seat of Clinton County, Iowa, with a population of over 26,000. Clinton, along with DeWitt, Iowa (also located in Clinton County), was named in honor of the sixth governor of New York, DeWitt Clinton.
Ron Horton of Clinton digs into a jar of Super Sticky Channel Cat Bait while fishing off the pier behind the Camanche Public Library, August 3, 2017. Although he's been struggling with personal health issues over the past year he says he looks forward to getting out fishing every chance he can.
Ron Horton's jar of Super Sticky Channel Cat Bait and tackle box.
Ron Horton of Clinton talks about fishing up and down the Mississippi River over the past few years while fishing off the pier behind the Camanche Public Library, August 3, 2017.
The scenic view of the Mississippi River seemed to make work go a little easier for Jason Leu as he worked framing a home in Camanche, Iowa August 3, 2017. The crew from Kelley Construction out of Clinton demoed the previous structure on the site to make way for the new home.
Kevin Messerich with Kelley Construction said he struggled to block out the scenic view of the Mississippi River as he worked framing a home in Camanche, Iowa August 3, 2017.
Ron Genco with Kelley Construction said he's thought of brining his personnel water craft to work, "just for during lunchtime" while he worked framing a home in Camanche, Iowa August 3, 2017.
Three-year-old Emerson Morley of Le Claire, Iowa lights up a display inside the replica cottonwood tree, modeled after a real tree 100 feet tall and 9 feet in diameter. The replica is hollow, and children can go inside to climb to the top on ascending shelves, ending with a hole in the tree that they can look out of at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center.
Five-year-old Merrick Morley of Le Claire, Iowa gets face to face with a turtle in the clear acrylic tunnel under Turtle Island at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center. The display contains a live turtle pond with a beaver lodge and taxidermied muskrats, blue herons and pelicans that round out the display.
Three-year-old Emerson Morley looks a little hesitant as Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center Seasonal Naturalist Sabrina Clays lets five-year-old Merrick Morley hold a snake August 3, 2017.
The Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center features educational displays and an 8,000 gallon aquarium with Mississippi River fish. Located at Rock Creek Marina & Campground, the park provides river access, boat ramps, campsites, cabins, picnicking, fishing, a marina and naturalist-guided Blue Heron Eco-Cruises.
Ken Streitmatter, left and Marty Cantwell of Toulon take a rest together at the Albany boat landing in Albany, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. The two couples had spent the last five days riding the Illinois Great River Road and were on their way home. They plan a motorcycle trip each summer and picked the road this summer after nearly a decade riding together.
Ken and Jeanine Streitmatter, front, and Marty and Barb Cantwell of Toulon gear up for the remaining hour and a half ride home from the Albany boat landing in Albany, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. The two couples had spent the last five days riding the Illinois Great River Road and were on their way home. They plan a motorcycle trip each summer and picked the road this summer after nearly a decade riding together.
Albany True Value Antiques is seen on Main Street in Albany, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
The Mississippi Cafe is seen on Main Street in Albany, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
St. Paul District Army Corps of Engineers Fisheries Biologist Trevor Cyphers holds up a yellow bandshell mussel in Cordova, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. On the first Wednesday of August each year, around 70 workers get together representing 11 different corporations, universities and other agencies to check the status of endangered mussel species. Information about the trends of the mussels can be used to infer trends of the river. Due to mussel diversity in the area, Cordova offers a rare sampling proving valuable for research.
St. Paul District Army Corp of Engineers biologist Dan Kelner drives the crew's boat to a location to return counted mussels to their place in the Mississippi River in Cordova, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. On the first Wednesday of August each year, around 70 workers get together representing 11 different corporations, universities and other agencies to check the status of endangered mussel species. Information about the trends of the mussels can be used to infer trends of the river. Due to mussel diversity in the area, Cordova offers a rare sampling proving valuable for research.
St. Paul District Army Corp of Engineers biologist Dan Kelner drives the boat as St. Paul District Army Corps of Engineers Fisheries biologist Trevor Cyphers, right, and Rock Island district biologist Kjetil Henderson prepare to relocate counted mussels in the Mississippi River in Cordova, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. On the first Wednesday of August each year, around 70 workers get together representing 11 different corporations, universities and other agencies to check the status of endangered mussel species. Information about the trends of the mussels can be used to infer trends of the river. Due to mussel diversity in the area, Cordova offers a rare sampling proving valuable for research.
Mussels are seen after having been counted just before their are tossed back into the location they were found in the Mississippi River in Cordova, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. On the first Wednesday of August each year, around 70 workers get together representing 11 different corporations, universities and other agencies to check the status of endangered mussel species. Information about the trends of the mussels can be used to infer trends of the river. Due to mussel diversity in the area, Cordova offers a rare sampling proving valuable for research.
St. Paul District Army Corps of Engineers Fisheries biologist Trevor Cyphers, left, Exelon Nuclear biologist Jeremiah Haas and Rock Island district biologist Kjetil Henderson, right, toss mussels back into the Mississippi River after they have been counted in Cordova, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. On the first Wednesday of August each year, around 70 workers get together representing 11 different corporations, universities and other agencies to check the status of endangered mussel species. Information about the trends of the mussels can be used to infer trends of the river. Due to mussel diversity in the area, Cordova offers a rare sampling proving valuable for research.
