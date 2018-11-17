The parade kicking off the Kwik Star Festival of Trees is almost as known for its dicey weather as for its helium character balloons.
Some years, the two have collided — with high winds grounding the largest balloons. Cold forecasts also have prompted area marching bands to sit out some years.
But the parade that begins at 3rd and Pershing in downtown Davenport has prevailed, having survived — even flourished — through bitter cold and high winds since 1992.
This year, we are treating readers to a photo collection from the popular parade for Sunday's Big Story.
Check out the run-up to Quad-City Arts' biggest fundraiser of the year, beginning on B1.