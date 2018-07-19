It is not uncommon to hear animal lovers say they buy Lottery tickets, because they would use their winnings to open an animal shelter.
Deb Wallace didn't play the Lottery.
The Long Grove woman knew she was setting herself up for considerable financial and physical challenges when she opened Down By the Creek.
A sanctuary for abused, neglected or otherwise unwanted companion animals, Down By the Creek supplies a varied collection of more than 100 pets with a safe and loving home.
The rescued and rehabbed animals then become ambassadors of their own good fortune, breeding the hope they find at Wallace's sanctuary during therapeutic visits to nursing homes and schools, among other places.
The tale of Wallace and her affectionate and oft-furry tenants is Sunday's Big Story.