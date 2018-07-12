When a summer road trip calls, the Great River Road has many answers.
Quad-City Times reporters have been sticking close to the national scenic byway and its neighboring paths while on journeys to discover drivable trips along the Mississippi River. The four-part summer series employs photographs as maps, borrowing from the book "The Great River: 400 miles of the Mississippi," also produced by Times staffers.
For her part, writer Amanda Hancock went in search of food and drink, beginning in Dubuque and traveling downstream to LeClaire.
She found a live music destination in a tucked-away marina, where regulars mingle with drop-by boaters and tourists who found their way off the Great River Road.
She found craft beer in Bellevue, an impromptu wine tasting in Clinton and a favorite — Libations Lane in LeClaire.
The third part of the summer river travel series is Sunday's Big Story.