The futuristic-looking gadgets are nothing like the old remote-control airplanes.
Drones are the real deal.
An increasing number of licensed pilots are using camera-equipped miniature aircraft as business tools.
And the FAA is breaking new ground in getting drone operators the OK to share more airspace with commercial and private airplanes.
Whether you want to show off the backyard swimming pool at the house you're selling, or you need aerial evidence from an accident scene, drones are doing the job.
