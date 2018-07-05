Subscribe for 17¢ / day
070818-93-Flooding-II-001
Despite flooding, the Quad-Cities River Bandits still played home games at Modern Woodmen Park. St. Ambrose also practiced and played games at the stadium during the 2011 season.

 John Schultz/Quad-City Times

More floods will come. We can count on it.

But Quad-Citians are better prepared to do battle with an out-of-its-banks Mississippi River than they were 25 years ago.

What many people remember about the Flood of '93 is the never-ending rain, the tens of thousands of sandbags, the damage, the ruckus and the mess.

Floods that have followed 1993 have met with a different kind of resistance. And the people fighting them have had a better chance of beating the floodwaters into submission.

Technology, tools and forward-thinking have changed how the Quad-Cities will respond the next time disaster strikes.

As is often the case, necessity produced invention, and our progress is our Big Story, beginning on B1.

