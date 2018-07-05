More floods will come. We can count on it.
But Quad-Citians are better prepared to do battle with an out-of-its-banks Mississippi River than they were 25 years ago.
What many people remember about the Flood of '93 is the never-ending rain, the tens of thousands of sandbags, the damage, the ruckus and the mess.
Floods that have followed 1993 have met with a different kind of resistance. And the people fighting them have had a better chance of beating the floodwaters into submission.
Technology, tools and forward-thinking have changed how the Quad-Cities will respond the next time disaster strikes.
As is often the case, necessity produced invention, and our progress is our Big Story, beginning on B1.