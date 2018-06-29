The Quad-Cities' worst natural disaster didn't exactly sneak up on us.
The surprise was more in how long it stayed.
For weeks, sandbags and pumps were the tools of riverfront trade. You didn't have to live along the Mississippi River to find your days consumed by floodwaters. Thousands of people were affected — either directly or indirectly.
The sustained struggle pounded people up and down the river. City, county, state and federal workers were sent on single-minded missions to save what they could — homes, businesses, levees, people.
For one man, the realization of the damage that could be done struck suddenly. And he, like the raging current, had to be swift.
He saw it coming
On June 15 of 1993, William Koellner was alone in his office at the Clock Tower on the Rock Island Arsenal. His employees in the water-control section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were at a picnic, celebrating Engineers Day.
Heavy rain had fallen in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin for several days. As Koellner considered how the extra water would affect Mississippi River levels in the Rock Island District — 300 miles from Guttenburg, Iowa, to Hannibal, Missouri — he saw a troubling forecast: heavy rains for the rest of that week and into the weekend.
Given the saturation of the soil from the foot of rain that already had fallen, Koellner realized more rain could spell disaster.
In addition to the Mississippi, the Rock Island District of the Corps is responsible for rivers feeding into the system, including the Iowa, Illinois and Des Moines, and for the physical structures meant to control the water, including the 12 locks and dams on the Mississippi and the eight on the Illinois, three dams and reservoirs in Iowa — Saylorville, Red Rock and Coralville — and 258 flood control, or drainage, district levees.
Koellner's recollections of 1993 make clear that all flood-fighting efforts and decisions in affected areas of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri were made based on information developed and disseminated by employees of the Rock Island District Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service, Moline.
In other words, people from the Quad-Cities were the source of information for hundreds of communities.
Switching into high gear
At a cafe table in West Liberty, Iowa, where he lives, Koellner, sketched out the events of June and July of 1993.
After his "eureka" moment 25 years ago, he notified his superiors, and the 15-person water-control office switched into high gear. They instituted round-the-clock 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, for the duration of the "event" that would continue through the last week of July.
Because West Liberty is about a 45-mile drive from the Quad-Cities, Koellner, who retired in 2001, bunked at his parents' house in the rural Quad-Cities. His mom cooked for him, then he'd get some sleep, so he could be back in his office by 6 a.m. each day.
For the next two weeks, the Midwest was stuck in a pattern of near constant rainfall, usually at night, Koellner said.
"The heat would build up during the day, and as it cooled down at night, there was tremendous moisture across the same area," he said.
In the Quad-Cities, 13.21 inches of precipitation were recorded in June, compared to a normal of 4.49 inches, according to the National Weather Service. This included a downpour of 3.65 inches on June 24, followed by 1.34 inches on June 27 and .96 on June 29.
Even as far back as 25 years ago, "we were pretty well-fixed" with gauges hooked up to satellite reporting systems, so that river levels and rainfall amounts could be reported every 15 minutes to the National Weather Service, Koellner said. This allowed for accurate, up-to-date predictions.
Media attention, developing scenarios
By June 30, the national news media was taking notice of the worsening weather conditions in the Midwest.
That's when Koellner got a call from Bob Edwards, of National Public Radio, asking him what the flood was going to look like in Hannibal, Missouri. Edwards picked Hannibal, because he thought it was a town people would recognize because of the Mark Twain connection, Koellner said.
Shortly thereafter, he got a call from a Missouri congressman, asking if "we're going to have to call out the National Guard." When Koellner advised him it was a possibility, the congressman got the word out to levee districts that they needed to gear up like never before.
"You ask me what a regular day was like," Koellner said. "I'd get to the office at six o'clock, and we'd look at the rainfall events of the past 24 hours, and then we'd look at the future forecast of rainfall and, based on that, we'd make an analysis, with the weather service, of: If we get this rainfall, how much more will it increase the flood heights?
"And then we'd advise the locks and dams and the reservoirs and the levees," getting the word out through district engineers, he said. Flood-fighters on the ground would use that information to make decisions on pumping (and the need for more pumps), sandbagging (and the need for more sandbags) and whether to evacuate.
"We did this every day," Koellner said. "We'd also develop scenarios of 'What if?' That is, 'How much more can we take?'" he said. "Maybe it (the scenario) would occur, maybe it wouldn't, but you have to be ready. You have to have a level of readiness."
Occasionally Koellner and others would fly to various cities, such as Coralville or Des Moines, to advise city leaders in person on what they'd have to prepare for.
'Sickest feeling I've ever had'
One particularly tense challenge for Koellner and the Rock Island District of the Corps was advising the manager of Coralville Lake Reservoir how to control his outflow gates, so plants supplying drinking water to Iowa City and the University of Iowa would be protected. The plants were sandbagged, but that didn't assure they would be safe.
"It was very precarious, and you had to be on top of it," Koellner said. The Coralville crisis period extended over the first three weeks of July. "Meanwhile, that is not the only thing you're doing."
On a personal level, there were various people — landowners, drainage district managers and so forth — with whom Koellner had developed relationships over many years of fighting floods.
He was especially familiar with a farmer in the Sny Island Drainage District in Illinois — "The largest drainage district in the world, covering 200,000 acres from Quincy to Hannibal on the Illinois side; all farm land, no big towns.
"I'll never forget this as long as I live. He had just built a new brick house. Early on, I had advised him to move all his animals out, and then to move all his machinery out. And then one morning I had to call him to tell him, 'I think we're going to lose the levee.' It's like telling someone they have cancer. It's probably the sickest feeling I'd ever had."
Another unforgettable occurrence from 1993 is identified in his notes as "dynamite at Ottumwa."
Some weeks after the flood subsided, Koellner and other Corps personnel held community meetings in Des Moines, Iowa City and Ottumwa to get feedback from people as to how the reservoirs in those cities had worked to control flooding and what may be done differently.
All went well in Des Moines and Iowa City, but numerous farmers in the Ottumwa area had been flooded, because they didn't have levees. And they were very angry. The meeting was heated, and there was yelling.
When it was over, the county sheriff walked Koellner to his car to tell him that three days before the meeting, dynamite had been stolen during a break-in at a local quarry. The suspect was at the meeting.
"That gives you a sick feeling," Koellner said.
Since 1993, flood modeling has become more accurate, as has the ability of radar to predict rain.
"But water is still water," Koellner said. "A flood plain is a flood plain, and it should be used for that (flooding). If you build on it, you can expect flooding. But people expect the government to protect them."