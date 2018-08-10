Big Story: The 'forgotten part of Iowa' is worth the drive

The Burlington business district was built in a natural amphitheater surrounded by hills. With all commerce situated in this valley, transportation was extremely difficult for the residents living on the steep hills surrounding the downtown. Burlington citizens realized that a new and improved form of road system was needed for travel to and from the residential area and the business district. In 1894, Snake Alley was constructed with an experimental street design. It was devised by three Germans who replicated the vineyard paths in France and Germany. Snake Alley is composed of tooled, curved limestone curbing and locally-fired blueclay bricks. The constantly changing slant from one curve to the next required a complicated construction technique to keep the high grade to the outside. Snake Alley consists of five half-curves and two quarter-curves over a distance of 275 feet, rising 58.3 feet from Washington Street to Columbia. The craftsmanship and soundness of materials used in the construction of Snake Alley have made it a durable street. Today, the brick paving is the original used in construction more than 100 years ago. With its many twists and turns, Robert Ripley of Ripley’s Believe It, Or Not! named Snake Alley the “Crookedest Street in the World.” It rivals Lombard Street in San Francisco for the honor.
The fashionable residential neighborhood of Heritage Hill, named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, lines the northern sector of downtown Burlington. Convenient access to commercial and cultural activities made the Hill socially desirable during the status-conscious period of 1870 – 1900. In its earlier years, Heritage Hill had a high concentration of German families, as evidenced by the close proximity of three German-speaking churches. Nearly 160 structures reflect many architectural periods and styles, including Late Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revivals, Italian Villa, Queen Anne and Georgian.
Hawkeye Log Cabin, this cabin is located in Crapo Park on the bluff where Lt. Zebulon Pike raised the first American flag on what would become Iowa soil. This unique museum tells the rich history of the Hawkeye Natives Club, who used the cabin as a meeting space, and recalls early settlement with pioneer furniture and tools.
Fort Madison was attacked numerous times during the War of 1812. The fighting around the fort began with Winnebago harassment in March and April 1812, which killed two soldiers. In September 1812 Fort Madison was targeted as part of Tecumseh’s Offensive and sustained a four-day siege in which one soldier was killed. Again in April and May 1813 the post was harassed by hostile warriors allied to the British. In July 1813 six soldiers were killed in two separate skirmishes outside the fort. Periodic harassment continued until the fort was finally abandoned in November 1813 due to the failure of the contractor to supply the fort with usable rations.
The historic Old Fort Madison is now a museum on the riverfront in Fort Madison, Iowa. It is the Midwest's oldest American military garrison on the Upper Mississippi River. The fort is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, through Sept. 9.
A sailboat anchored on the Montrose riverfront Thursday, August 10, 2017. The area was strategically important historically because it is at the head of the Des Moines Rapids, a major impediment to river traffic that caused large boats to land in this area and transfer freight overland to avoid the rapids. Montrose was the location of Fort Des Moines No. 1, a military post from 1834-1837.
Isaac Galland married Nancy Harris on March 22, 1811, in Madison County, Ohio. Five years later, in 1816, he married his second wife, Margaret Knight, and moved to Washington County, Indiana. He relocated several times, living in Owen County, Indiana, by 1820 and Edgar County, Illinois, shortly thereafter. He moved to Horselick Grove (later Hancock County), Illinois, in 1824. Galland left both women behind when he traveled down the Ohio River to Indiana Territory. He studied and practiced medicine among settlers, which is why he is referred to as "Doctor" Galland in some documents. He learned "several American Indian languages and gained the trust of the Indians, among whom he would live and trade for much of his life". He married for the third time, Hannah Kinney, on October 5, 1826. In 1827, they moved to a remote site on the eastern bank of the Mississippi River at Yellow Banks, the site of present-day Oquawka, Illinois, where he established a trading post. Two years later, in 1829, Galland sold his post and moved across the river arriving in unorganized U.S. territory, four years before permanent settlement began in Iowa. He established the settlement of Nashville on the west bank of the Mississippi River in what is now Lee County, Iowa, where he practiced medicine and founded a trading post. He promoted Nashville as a future commercial center and when families joined the settlement, Galland hired a teacher and built a log house founding the first school in a what would become Iowa Territory. In the harsh frontier conditions, his wife died, leaving him with two very young children.
Motor vessels move barges and equipment through Pool 19 of the Upper Mississippi River. The pool extends 46.3 miles from Lock and Dam 19 in Keokuk to Lock and Dam 18 in Gladstone, IL. Pool 19 contains 30,466 acres of aquatic habitat. The upper roughly half of Pool 19 contains islands, side channels, and backwaters while the lower half is a broad expanse of open water. The upper half of Pool 19 is levied. The Skunk River enters the Mississippi River in Pool 19.
Moonlight illuminates the Keokuk riverfront an the Keokuk-Hamilton Bridge August 8, 2017. The bridge is a steel girder, 4-lane structure from Keokuk, Iowa to Hamilton, Illinois. It carries U.S. Route 136 across the Mississippi River. The bridge was built in 1985, taking over automobile traffic from the Keokuk Rail Bridge. During the Mississippi River flooding of 1993, rising river levels temporarily made the bridge inaccessible from the Illinois side of the river; later, gravel was layered over the threatened section of U.S. 136 to raise its level and keep the road and bridge accessible for the remaining flood period.
The history of the sternwheel steamboat George M. Verity on the riverfront in Keokuk, Iowa. In 1927 a Minneapolis-St. Paul group formed the Upper Mississippi Barge Line Company to seek extension of the Inland Waterways Service to the upper Mississippi River. The new company raised money and built a fleet of barges and towboats. Three towboats were built by the Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works and were completed that same year. The three paddlewheel steamboats were the C.C. Webber, the S.S. Thorpe, and the John W. Weeks. The three vessels were designed by noted naval architect Thomas Rees Tarn and cost $175,000 each, a considerable amount in those days. The S.S. Thorpe was named after Samuel S. Thorpe, the first president of the Upper Mississippi Barge Line. The Thorpe’s original specifications were 130.1 feet long, 35.1 feet wide, and 5.1 feet deep. Overall length of the vessel was 162.5 feet. It was equipped with two water tube boilers and two tandem-compound steam engines that turned the 19-foot diameter paddlewheel at 19 RPM. On August 15, 1927 the S.S. Thorpe departed from St. Louis with three barges carrying 1600 tons of coal. The S.S. Thorpe was under the command of Captain Oscar Olsen and had a crew of 28. This maiden voyage was a major turning point in American transportation history for it marked the reopening of the Upper Mississippi River to commercial traffic. The S.S. Thorpe passed Keokuk on August 18 and the local Daily Date City made the following report in an editorial entitled “Revival of River Traffic Predicted”: “The towboat S.S. Thorpe with three barges made its first visit to Keokuk Thursday of last week on its maiden voyage up the river. It has a small consignment of freight for Keokuk, the first time anything has been brought here by river for many a year…” That same year the Federal government’s Inland Waterways Corp. (IWC), a government backed corporation that had high hopes of reinvigorating river traffic, was created and leased and later bought all of the Upper Mississippi Barge Line’s equipment. IWC’s Federal Barge Line began regular freight service between St. Louis and Minneapolis. But with no locks and dams and only a six-foot channel at best, service was irregular, especially during the summer and fall shipping seasons. Beginning in the 1930’s Congress began funding the U.S. Army Corp of Engineer’s 9-foot-channel project projects that resulted in today’s 29 locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River. The S.S. Thorpe’s maiden voyage marked the development of towboat and barge transportation on the Upper Mississippi River. Today’s towboats, powered by two 3,000 HP diesel engines, routinely handle 15 barges with a total capacity of 22,500 tons of cargo, the equivalent of 225 freight cars or 1,125 18-wheelers. For the next thirteen years the Thorpe worked for the Federal Barge Line on the Upper Mississippi River. With the advent of more powerful diesel powered towboats the S.S. Thorpe was sold to the American Rolling Mills Company, better known as Armco Steel, in 1940. The name of the vessel was changed to the George M. Verity, in honor of Armco Steel’s founder. Several modifications were made to the vessel before it began its service on the Ohio River. Four staterooms and a lounge were added to the new Texas deck to accommodate company visitors and in 1945 a new herringbone V-shaped paddlewheel replaced the old conventional paddlewheel. The hull was also widened by adding on fuel tank extensions. By the time the George M. Verity ended its service in 1960 it had made 1,018 trips between West Virginia and Ohio and delivered 10,108,000 tons of coal. In 1960 the Keokuk River Museum Committee was formed after Harold Heule, an Ohio riverboat captain from Keokuk, notified the Lee County Historical Society that the George M. Verity was to be retired. The Committee acquired the Vessel for $1 from Armco with the provisions that it would be used as a museum and that the name would be unchanged. The 575-ton sternwheeler was beached at Victory Park along the Keokuk riverfront by digging a trench, constructing concrete foundations, floating the George M. Verity into the trench, and finally filling the trench back in. The George M. Verity was dedicated as a river museum on June 2, 1962. 1990 the National Park Service designated the George M. Verity a National Historic Landmark. This historic sternwheel steamboat provides a fascinating insight into river history by allowing visitors to view its original boiler, machinery, crew quarters and pilothouse.
Looking from the Red Wing Public Access East along the Des Moines River to the Mississippi. The southern most area of Iowa is the city of Keokuk. At one time, because of its position at the foot of the lower rapids of the Mississippi, Keokuk was known as the Gate City. During the American Civil War, Keokuk became an embarking point for Union troops heading to fight in southern battles. Injured soldiers were returned to Keokuk for treatment, so several hospitals were established. A national cemetery was designated for those who did not survive. After the war was over, Keokuk continued its expansion. A medical college was founded, along with a major-league baseball team, the Keokuk Westerns, in 1875.
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Nausea struck almost immediately after hitting the water.
Paddling a 16-foot sea kayak against the wind and current in Pool 19 of the Mississippi River, I regretted having a smoked catfish fillet for lunch and a soft-serve ice cream cone for dessert.
The motion sickness waned, though, as we entered calmer backwaters; protected by a chain of islands north of the Great River Bridge.
Separated from barge traffic, the secondary channel resembles a smaller, slower river, prime for spotting flyover eagles and sunning turtles. Exploring this wildlife-thick segment alongside Steve Klein, Burlington-based canoeing/kayaking instructor, presented a special perspective.
“The Mississippi has this stigma of being a dangerous industrial waterway, but it doesn’t have to be a scary experience,” he said. “You don’t have to go far behind the main channel to find quiet sloughs that are excellent paddling locations.”
The southeastern-most part of the state may not have the same reputation as the Driftless Area of northeast Iowa, for instance, but river town residents down here take pride in their surroundings, too. It took more than one visit to realize it, but the section between Burlington and Keokuk also is a destination for outdoors enthusiasts and river-culture admirers.
“We feel like we’re a forgotten part of Iowa, but we are a very unique area,” Keokuk Mayor Tom Richardson said. “You’re here because you want to be here.”
Home on Big Island
It takes Craig Petersen 30 minutes to get to his happy place.
“I live on the south side of Burlington; just to make it easier to get to my boat,” he said during a recent ride on his 14-foot flat-bottom. “I wouldn’t live here if the river wasn’t here.”
Petersen stores two boats at Cascade Boat Club near the Hawkeye Log Cabin — a museum with a river view that depicts the life of Iowa settlers.
During the spring, summer and fall, he spends a lot of his time east of the main channel (in Illinois, technically) at Burlington Island; called Big Island by locals.
The 65-year-old father of two has an elevated cabin along the wooded eastern shore and belongs to Ed’s Cascade Fishing & Hunting Club. Petersen is the longest-running member of the group, founded by his grandfather’s stepdad in 1954.
The club owns about 220 acres on the sprawling isle with four-wheeling trails and navigable inlets. Petersen, an avid duck hunter who works at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in nearby Middletown, maintains two blinds on separate waters that cut into the island’s interior.
“It’s a well-kept secret down here,” he said. “Even people in Burlington don’t know about it.”
In 2003, Chad Pregracke and his Living Lands & Waters crew conducted cleanups in the area and planted a variety of trees on Big Island. Not all of them have survived because of flooding, but the environmental group from East Moline made its mark.
Ed’s Cascade Fishing & Hunting Club is hosting a public chicken fry Saturday, Aug. 18, at its clubhouse on the island, and anyone is welcome to attend. “Bring your friends,” Petersen said. “We’ll pick you up and get you back.”
The event is a fundraiser for the “poor man’s club,” which has about 50 members, he said. “Anybody can join.”
‘This is my paradise’
Compared to the river communities of the Quad-Cities and Dubuque, Petersen said, Burlington is stagnant.
“We struggle to keep young people here, because we don’t have the jobs,” he said. “We haven’t grown like we should.”
The city’s population in 2010 was a little more than 25,000, according to Census data.
Klein, the kayak instructor, grew up in a boating family and owns River Basin Canoe & Kayak on the outskirts of town. He estimates Burlington now has closer to 20,000 people, and he's noticed a corresponding dip in recreation on the river.
“These islands were jam-packed with boats,” Klein, 60, said of summer weekends during his childhood. “We’ve largely gotten away from outdoors activities.”
Although Petersen’s two children live in the Chicagoland area, his ties to boating, fishing, four-wheeling and hunting along the Mississippi and its sloughs have kept him here. They keep some of his family members coming back, too.
After touring his club’s property and hunting grounds on a recent Sunday, we stopped by his riverfront cabin on Big Island, where he grows bananas and pumpkins, among other things.
“You can’t beat it,” he said, sipping a beer on his deck. “This is my paradise.”
Toll or no toll, a popular route
As towns south of Burlington shrink in population, the river widens.
Scenery along the 50-mile loop on both sides of the water between the Fort Madison Toll Bridge and the Keokuk-Hamilton Bridge attracts sightseers.
Tourists interested in making the trip may want to enter into Illinois from Keokuk, rather than Fort Madison. To go from Fort Madison to Niota, Illinois, motorists must pay a $2 toll; motorcyclists are charged $1. Meanwhile, there is no fee for Iowa-bound vehicles.
Similar to the Government Bridge between Davenport and Rock Island, river traffic may cause delays at the Fort Madison Toll Bridge. Getting “barged,” as locals call it, happens when the swing span opens to permit boats to pass.
Motorcyclists especially enjoy the loop, which offers great roadside views between Montrose and Keokuk on the Iowa side and Hamilton and Nauvoo on the Illinois side.
At one of the widest points on this stretch last month, I met motorcyclist Elizabeth Johnson at Linger Longer Rest Area, near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Mississippi River Road, just north of Montrose.
The solo rider, who wore two bandanas that covered most of her face and leather chaps to protect her legs, dismounted a Harley-Davidson.
“It’s pretty watching the river,” said Johnson, an Illinois resident. “I don’t care where I’m going; I just like to ride with the wind in my face.”
“It’s impossible to cook for just one person,” said Margaret “Peg” Aicher, who has hosted hundreds of visitors since opening a room in her home to travelers in 2007.
Tucked in the middle of her childhood neighborhood, “where everybody knows everybody,” bright colors, seashells and an assortment of wooden fish and pelicans decorate the ins and outs of Aicher’s clean, cozy ranch-style house.
“We’re in the Florida of Iowa,” she said of the beach motif. “What do you expect?”
Keokuk Mayor Tom Richardson, who owns a cabin near Pelican Peg’s, drew the same comparison, so it evidently is a thing. He acknowledged many residents in the area talk with a “southern twang,” and they enjoy warmer temperatures than the rest of Iowa.
“We’re in a whole ‘nother climate zone,” he said.
Additionally, the shape of southeastern Iowa, bordered by the Des Moines River to the west and the Mississippi River to the east, looks like that of the Sunshine State.
Catering to all types of travelers
Although secluded, Pelican Peg’s is positioned between the river and railroad tracks, so noisy barges and coal trains often make their presence known.
Many guests, however, enjoy the industrial surroundings.
Aicher, a 70-something retired teacher, is divorced with two children and two grandchildren. She launched her B&B 11 years ago to keep things interesting.
“It gets a little busier as I go,” said Aicher, who advertises her accommodations on Airbnb for $69 per night. “I’m not a destination, more of a travel-through place.”
She has welcomed, served and befriended strangers from all over the world, including artists, authors and adventurers off the river. A passing kayaker once paddled to shore in search of a room for the night.
“It’s company,” Aicher said. “I’d be here by myself otherwise.”
She's rarely alone on Thursdays, though. That's when a group of girlfriends comes over to play euchre, a popular card game in the Midwest.
"That's a big deal around here," she said of the game.
A sliding barn door separates the guest area at Pelican Peg’s from the rest of the house, just 50 feet from the water. Designed for couples, the wing includes a private bathroom and a large bedroom with a king-size bed. There is TV and Wi-Fi, too, but the view from the deck off of the bedroom is the real attraction.
Aicher also is a regular host to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly referred to as Mormons, who come here to visit the historic town across the river, Nauvoo. The religious group’s founder, Joseph Smith, established a settlement there in 1839. His followers later constructed the Nauvoo Temple, which towers above the Mississippi. Every summer, they host the Nauvoo Pageant, a 3½-week tribute to Smith and the church's roots in this area.
My recent stay coincided with the 14th annual celebration.
‘Fascinating to watch’
The alarm rang at 5:30 a.m. the next day, just in time to catch the sunrise from the Mississippi shoreline, the best seat in the house.
Fish splashed on the water’s surface as the sun steadily climbed above the horizon and illuminated the Iowa coast. Waking up to the sun’s warming rays and capturing time-lapse images of it was an ideal way to begin the day.
Breakfast started with a deliciously fresh green smoothie, dubbed “swamp juice” by a pair of previous guests. A blended mix of fruits and vegetables, it contained cucumber, kale, spinach, carrots, bananas and grapes. The main course included a full plate of ham steak, eggs, fruit and banana-walnut bread with coffee and orange juice.
We sat across from each other at the table on Aicher's deck and enjoyed the early-morning sounds of nature rising.
“I suppose I’m a river rat,” she said after a while. “We appreciate where we live.”
Shortly after breakfast, a lone fisherman appeared near the shore. Taking advantage of his day off, Joe Bohnekamp, an employee at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, was casting for bass from his 18-foot boat. Using a rubber frog for bait, he reeled in and released a sizable largemouth.
“I never knew we had bass in here,” Aicher said. “There’s always something really fascinating to watch.”
Finding ‘treasure’ in Keokuk
Amid the flurry of Florida-themed trinkets around the entrance to Pelican Peg’s lies a sparkling slice of Iowa.
The pair of crystal-lined geodes went unnoticed until I backed out of Aicher’s driveway for Keokuk, the hotbed for Iowa’s state rock.
Although geodes can be found in various places around the world, an abundance of the rocks are collected within a 35-mile radius of Iowa’s southeastern-most city. Foragers recognize the tri-state area, where the borders of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri meet at the confluence of the Des Moines and Mississippi rivers, as the epicenter of the internally shiny rocks.
“Geodes are probably our number one tourism draw,” said Kirk Brandenberger, executive director of the Keokuk Area Convention & Tourism Bureau. “People are here almost on a daily basis hunting geodes. It’s a great family activity away from the TV and out in nature.”
Round, rough and dingy on the outside, most Iowa geodes measure between 2 and 6 inches in diameter and contain a variety of minerals, primarily quartz, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. In this region, geodes evolved in bubbles of sedimentary rock roughly 350 million years ago, about the time glaciers were receding from this part of the Earth. Over time, mineral-filled water flowed through the hollow areas of rock and formed crystals.
Prevalent along creek beds in the area, high-quality geodes are light and hollow. Brandenberger, whose office features dozens of unopened geodes and a tool to split them open, offered this strategy to aspiring rock hounds and hunters: “Pick up two stones and weigh them. If one is extremely heavy, throw it down and keep getting lighter ones.”