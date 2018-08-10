Big Story: The 'forgotten part of Iowa' is worth the drive

DETAILS: The 14th annual family-friendly celebration of Iowa's state rock features a range of activities, including guided hunts; dealers with rocks, minerals, fossils and jewelry; geode cracking; and flintknapping demonstrations. Contact Kirk Brandenberger, executive director of the Keokuk Area Convention & Tourism Bureau, at 319-524-5599 for more information.

DETAILS: Enjoy the Mississippi River at Ed's Cascade Fishing & Hunting Club, south of Burlington's Great River Bridge. This is a fundraiser for the club, but guests are welcome to join. Meal costs $6; children eat free. For more information, including transportation details, contact Craig Petersen at 319-572-3916.

DETAILS: Learn the basics of paddling from certified American Canoe Association instructor Steve Klein. Groups may schedule other kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding classes on different dates. River Basin also rents and sells boats. Rentals may still be available for Floatzilla on Saturday, Aug. 18. Call 319-752-1857 or go to www.canoeskayaks.com for more information.

How to get the river book

"The Great River: 400 miles of the Mississippi" is available for purchase and pick-up at the front desk of the Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Copies also are available for purchase at the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau’s two visitor centers: RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport; Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Drive, Moline.

Customers also may order the book online at qctimes.com/books. The cost is $29.99, plus $6.95 for shipping.

The 152-page coffee table book documents the journeys of photographers Kevin Schmidt and Andy Abeyta and reporter Jack Cullen. Last summer, the trio explored a 400-mile stretch of the Upper Mississippi River Valley, spanning the entire eastern border of Iowa and neighboring towns in southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois.

The Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau sponsored the book, which features 10 stories written by Cullen and 248 of the thousands of photos captured by Schmidt and Abeyta.

To see stories and photos from the project, go to goo.gl/uRJbPq.