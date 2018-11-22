It's been a long, lonely dry spell for East Moline.
But now, seemingly out of the blue, it exudes excitement.
The fact is, city leaders have struggled for decades to get something going — to get somebody interested in making an investment somewhere. For a variety of reasons, nothing seemed to take off.
But it's taking off now.
We're talking hotels, shops, restaurants, a recording studio, brewery, indoor and outdoor concert venues and more. And we're talking about multiple investors; not just one or two.
As the largest of the Quad-Cities, Davenport seems to be constantly evolving, routinely adding new lifestyle offerings. In Bettendorf, major housing developments have grown the city and poured tax dollars into city accounts. Moline's downtown has experienced a rebirth as the John Deere Road corridor expands.
But East Moline has sat on the sidelines, not-so-patiently waiting its turn.
In Sunday's Big Story, reporter Sarah Ritter breaks it all down to show exactly how large East Moline is looming — finally getting its turn.