Bob DePauw brings in his cows for their first round of milking in the milking parlor May 11 in Port Bryon. Twice a day the cows at Trinity Acres are milked. Bob knows each cows preference, such as which stall the cows prefer and which cows are kickers.
Bob DePauw and his grandson, Theo DePauw, herd a cow back toward the farm May 11 in Port Byron. Theo often tags along on chores with his grandfather, whether it's walking through fields or in the back of a tractor.
Theo DePauw holds a nail between his teeth while his mother runs inside to grab him a rain jacket during a rain shower April 22 in Port Bryon. The nail was quickly removed from his mouth by his sister, Myranda, after he showed off to her.
Bob DePauw closes the doors of one of his buildings before a rain storm at Trinity Acres April 22 in Port Byron.
Julia DePauw hangs clean clothes on a clothesline before heading over to her in-laws' house to work on chores June 4 in Port Byron.
Myranda, Theo, and their mother look through a hole in a hay storage building June 4 in Port Byron.
Myranda tries to get her calf to walk on a harness at Trinity Acres May 11 in Port Byron.
Myranda checks on her brother, Theo, before heading back into the milking parlor to help out her grandfather at Trinity Acres May 11 in Port Byron.
There’s a break in the early-morning May rain, so Bob DePauw rounds up the cows meandering in a field near his barn.
He greets them softly: “Come on, girls.”
The cows stagger to the milking parlor, where they wait for their turns. DePauw locks the gate behind them and heads inside the parlor, where he lets eight cows at a time into the stalls to be milked.
In all, 34 cows come through the parlor twice a day. DePauw knows which ones prefer which stall, which ones will be fussy first thing in the morning and how much milk is typically produced by each one. When something is wrong with one of his cows, he can often identify it right away. And in addition to 34 milk cows, he also owns 34 calves and seven steers.
“As a dairy farmer, you have to pay attention to these things,” DePauw said. “The little things will start to go wrong and will ruin your business.”
DePauw, 61, is a third-generation dairy farmer in Port Byron, and he’s preparing for his son, Tom DePauw, to take over the farm. But as the younger DePauw considers moving away from dairy farming to become a beef business, this may be the last few years the family farm functions as a dairy operation.
The DePauws’ conversation about what to do with the family farm is echoed across the U.S. According to the Department of Agriculture, there were 2.04 million farms and ranches in the U.S. in 2017, down more than 3% from five years prior. But according to U.S. Census estimates, the average size of farms in 2017 was 441 acres, a slight increase from five years prior, indicating the farms that didn't survive were the small ones.
Meanwhile, the typical U.S. farmer continues to grow older. The average age of agriculture producers was 57.5 in 2017, up 1.2 years from five years earlier.
The DePauws have hard decisions looming about what’s to become of their farm and what makes the most sense for the family. But for now, with Bob DePauw in charge, the farm remains a dairy operation. And the chores and hard work that come with running a family farm bring the family closer together.
“This is my identity, being a dairy farmer,” DePauw said. “It's why I haven’t given up the lifestyle. You get into a routine and a way of life, and it’s hard to give up, even with all of the hard work."
The work
About an hour into morning chores on that rainy day in May, DePauw moved the cows according to their preference, ensuring they were as comfortable as possible.
“We are trying to take care of the farm to pass on to the next generation,” said DePauw. “We practice conservation, and that is why we farm organically — because healthy soil produces healthy crops and healthy crops produce healthy people and animals.”
Some of the cows' ankles are marked with bands so anyone helping DePauw knows the each animal's particulars: whether they’re known for kicking, whether they're not producing milk, or if they have an infection. Even when DePauw takes a rare vacation, his detailed notes help the farm carry on with business as usual.
When the morning milking is complete, plenty of other chores still remain. But the family patriarch has plenty of help.
Depauw’s son, Tom, lives about a half-mile down the road with his wife, Julia, and their two children, Myranda, 10, and Theo, 2. Tom has been helping his father on their dairy farm since he was young; Julia also grew up on a farm and now regularly brings their children to their grandfather’s farm.
“I think it makes them stronger because you have to depend on everyone,” Tom Depauw said. “You go through the good times and the bad times together.”
While the adults tended to their chores, the kids had their own responsibilities. Theo scooped out cow manure with a miniature shovel alongside his mother. The adults had “Theo breaks,” when they took a moment to pick up the young boy, who was amazed by every passing cow and tractor. By the end of the day, after a series of spills and trips, he was covered in mud and manure.
Theo's older sister, Myranda, took to cows as naturally as her grandfather did. She’s involved in 4-H, where she shows calves.
On the farm, she helps around the calf shed, filling the cows’ buckets with water and cleaning out the stalls. With total confidence, she can herd a field of cows alongside her mother chasing them up a field at the end of the day with ease.
Myranda leads the cows from the calf shed to a field where she lets them off the harness to gallop through a field before getting to work on their proper show technique. Her mother, Julia, offers assistance, helping with harnesses and keeping tabs on what her daughter needs to do to prepare for fair season.
Julia is the master of wrangling cows and children. She cleans out hay from the stalls, keeps an eye on Theo as he explores the farm and chases the cows back to the milking parlor for evening milking.
“If you want a real workout you should come work on a farm,” she jokes. “I know I can flip a tractor tire faster than anyone that does CrossFit.”
Julia laughed while driving up a hill in a pick-up truck and looking back on the importance of chores. “Even on our wedding day, we had to have enough time between the wedding and the reception for chores so Bob could get the cows milked.”
The change
The family runs a smooth operation — their chores are as regular as vacuuming a home or keeping up with petunias in a front yard. But they know changes may be on the horizon, especially once the farm is passed down to the next generation. As for potentially pivoting the farm away from a milking operation, Bob DePauw understands that circumstances make change inevitable.
“This is a lifestyle change, but it doesn’t upset me,” DePauw said. “We know it needs to happen.”
“It’s all up in the air right now,” said Tom DePauw. “We will see what the future brings, and whatever happens, happens. We will roll with it.”
But for now, the third-generation DePauw farm remains a milking operation. And when work needs to be done — and it always does — it’s all hands on deck for the family.
At the end of the day, as Bob rounds up the cows and herds them back into the barn, he pauses to reflect.
“If you look out at a field of cows on green grass and don’t find it beautiful,” he said, “you shouldn’t be in the dairy business.”