People living near a Davenport railroad line already are noticing more traffic.
For a long time, neighbors to the rail line that runs from the Village of East Davenport to the city's northwest side saw just a couple trains a month.
But those numbers now are up to several a day.
An increased annoyance and safety concern for some is the fruit of long labor for others.
Train-traffic concerns are the growing pains associated with the long-awaited, aggressively pursued and heavily invested occupation of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, west of the airport at Mt. Joy.
Sterilite Corporation is the first tenant to make use of the modified railroad that was designed to accommodate the movement of cargo from the industrial center to Canadian Pacific's main lines. The company estimates moving 1,100 rail cars a year along the route that passes through the East Village and some of Davenport's busiest roadways, including Kimberly Road and 53rd Street.
While the city has no recent railroad-traffic studies to help them prepare for the increases, officials are keeping close tabs on the flow of trains and their impact on vehicle traffic. And that relationship is likely to continue to change as more businesses are lured to the industrial park to take advantage of the in-demand rail access.
