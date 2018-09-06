Among the many who-knew moments is this one: Iowa once was one of the nation's largest wine producers.
Prior to the start of Prohibition in 1920, Iowa ranked sixth among wine-making states. But a massive blizzard and changes in agriculture landed sobering blows against the industry.
Nearly 100 years later, Iowa is back in the wine business.
Called vintners, a half dozen wine makers and wine merchants in the Quad-City region are helping to recreate a once-standard trade from the ground up. Grape breeders are creating new hybrids that are being tested — some quite successfully — to cope with the Midwest climate while producing flavorful yields.
Iowa's reputation for growing only sweet wines is being slowly discredited by a collection of hobbyists and second-career seekers who are finding their vineyards can be cash crops in a bottle. As they take risks, their efforts are remaking the state's reputation and putting Iowa back on the wine map.
Their story is our Big Story. Check back later online at qctimes.com for the complete story.