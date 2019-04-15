The Rock Island Public Library will host two Big Table discussions Friday, April 26, in conjunction with Q2030's Quad-Cities Big Table.
At 1 p.m., the library will partner with Midwest Writing Center for a discussion centered around the Quad-Cities' writing community including growing the number of local writers and readers and how writing can enhance anyone’s life.
At 3 p.m., there will be a more traditional Big Table discussion exploring topics of the Q2030 initiative of being cool, creative, connected, and prosperous.
Both Big Tables will be in the community room at the downtown Rock Island library, 401 19th St.
The events support both the library's strategic goal of supporting community connections and the Q2030 initiative of Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.