Bike and ped path on I-74 to close for several days

For several days next week, the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will be closed for maintenance.

Workers will be grinding the expansion joints on the path to make it easier for wheelchairs and other mobility equipment to navigate it, transportation officials said.

The closure is expected to last from Monday to Thursday, depending on the weather.

“We are committed to ensuring the path is accessible for all now and in the future. This temporary closure will allow us to minimize future maintenance needs of the expansion joints,” said George Ryan, I-74 Corridor Manager.

The public is invited to follow updates on the path and other bridge-related progress at www.I74RiverBridge.com or on Facebook and Twitter @I74RiverBridge.

Opened in the spring, the path is 14 feet wide, ADA accessible, includes a scenic overlook, and connects to riverfront paths in Bettendorf and Moline.

