Bicycle lanes are being considered for portions of Moline’s 12th Avenue, which means on-street parking would go away.

In an area with limited parking options, residents on 12th Avenue this week objected to the bike-lane plans.

Moline’s engineering department proposed the reconfiguration of 12th Avenue — from 27th Street to 41st Street — to a three-lane road. One lane would accommodate vehicle travel in each direction while the third is a center turn lane. The reconfiguration adds a bike lane in each direction.

Traffic lanes along 12th Avenue currently alternate between two lanes and one lane, with on-street parking beginning at the four-way stop at 34th Street and heading west. On the roadside, close to the curb, bicycle symbols are inviting, but there is no dedicated space for cyclists.

Impact on neighborhood

Adding the two bike lanes will cost the stretch 41 marked parking spaces.

Several residents who spoke against the bike paths at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting predicted worsening travel conditions in the area.

Dora Rose, a 60-year resident of 12th Avenue, said she hosts friends for brunch and can accommodate a limited number of cars on her driveway. Her guests now can use the street outside her home, but losing those parking spaces is worrisome to Rose, due to risk as much as inconvenience.

“I am concerned about the safety of seniors walking up and down a hill, not only in good weather but also in weather when we have conditions that would not be conducive to walk down,” Rose said. “It is not constant, but there is parking there, and it certainly adds a helpful note to those of us who like to entertain.”

Charlie Parkhurst said he prefers the presence of parked cars because they help slow traffic. Speeding frequently is an issue in the area, he said.

“I’m actually happy whenever I see a car parked because then I know a car is not going to come flying beside me when I’m trying to take a right in my driveway,” he said.

Some said the presence of parked cars is a helpful buffer between the sidewalk and traffic on 12th Avenue.

Those who spoke against the bike lanes also fear drivers will use them as extra driving lanes and speeding will become even more of a problem.

Kathy Trout said, as a cyclist, she never would ride her bike on 12th Avenue. She has witnessed too many instances in which motorists weave in-and-out of the lanes now used for parking.

Traffic on 12th

The posted speed limit on 12th Avenue is 30 mph with the average speed at 34 mph, according to data gathered by the city engineering department. Many at Tuesday’s council meeting said they were skeptical of the average speed and believe it is much higher.

David Dryer, city engineer, said a device was placed along 12th Avenue over the course of a few days to gather data and found that 6,400 to 7,000 vehicles use 12th Avenue each day and many stay near the posted speed limit.

While Dryer acknowledged some motorists exceed the speed limit, those instances are diluted by the overall number of vehicles using the stretch.

Former 4th Ward Ald. Dick Potter said he regularly bikes along 12th Avenue and has learned to avoid the area during high-traffic times, such as school dismissals. However, he appreciates that bike lanes have worked in other areas to slow traffic.

“The street is for all forms of transportation, not just cars,” Potter said.

The bike-lane plan for 12th Avenue is consistent with the city’s “multi-modal bikeway plan,” which aims to connect bicycle routes throughout the city and into neighboring cities.

Change has been coming

Matt Timion, 4th Ward, represents the area in which the so-called “road diet” would occur.

He pointed out to those against the change that they had described roadway conditions as, “unsafe, a disaster, dangerous, reckless.” If the city does not look at ways to improve the road as a whole, he said, the issues won’t change.

“It is unfortunate that there are sacrifices with parking, and I understand that,” he said. “But as members of the council, our job is to think about the future of Moline and not to stick with something that has by your own admission, been disastrous, reckless, and unsafe.”

Seventh Ward Ald. Mike Waldron said the city has spent many years trying to improve 12th Avenue and, while he agrees the street-parking loss is unfortunate, the change is a long time coming and is needed.

Council members voted 5-2 on advancing the proposal to a vote. Two more readings will need to take place during regular city council meetings before it could be approved.

Ald. Scott Williams, 1st Ward, and Mike Wendt, 3rd, voted against the proposal. They said they could not support the project without finding an alternative for the parking concerns. Pat O’Brien, 6th ward, was absent.