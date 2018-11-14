Sandy Seeley intends to make Christmas a little brighter for many children this year; something she's been doing for nearly two decades.
The 17th annual "Bikes for Brains" fundraiser, co-founded by Seeley, hopes to raise $7,500 this year. The money will be used to fund the purchase of 130 bikes and helmets for underprivileged children whose families cannot afford such gifts.
Through her Moline beauty salon, Queen's Parlour, Seeley partners with Bike N Hike and the Rock Island Regional Office of Education to solicit donations to fund the giveaway.
"We get wonderful support from the community every year," Seeley said. "Each child gets a bike, a helmet and a book. All through the courtesy of our Quad-City community."
Last year, more than 100 children received books, bikes and helmets. Books are provided by the Regional Office of Education.
Bicycles are purchased from Walmart and assembled by Bike N Hike employees. Seeley said Walmart also donates to the event.
"We say the same story every year, but it's so true," Seeley said. "Dr. Spock said, 'children just need a bike and set of blocks.' With a bicycle, we give them exercise and teach them balance. As their parent holds onto their bike as they learn how to ride it, they learn trust.
"Most families can afford the blocks, but not always the bikes."
Seeley said the annual charity event was started with an idea by Regional Office of Education employee Sheila Burns.
"Sheila participated in the Angel Tree, to buy gifts for kids who need them," Seeley said. "She noticed how many kids asked for bicycles every year."
Children are selected according to recommendations provided by the Rock Island Head Start Program, The Project, Youth Hope, Children's Therapy Center and Early Learning Quad-Cities.
A donation from the Moline Pilot Club helps purchase bicycle helmets for the children, which are fitted on them that day.
"They also put on a puppet show demonstrating the importance of wearing helmets," Seeley said.
Members of the public can send donations addressed to Bikes for Brains at Queen's Parlour, 171 19th Ave., Moline, or drop by the salon in person.
Children will receive their books, bikes and helmets Dec. 3 at the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, beginning at 11 a.m.
"We invite all of the donors to come see the give-away," Seeley said. "We want them to see all the smiles on the kids' faces."