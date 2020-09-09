Bikes for Brains event canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual “Bikes for Brains” event has been canceled.

The popular, 20-year-old fundraiser which provides for free bikes (and books) for children who want their first-ever bike but do not the resources to purchase one, will not take place in December, according to a news release from organizer Sandy Seeley.

Seeley says the COVID shutdowns at production facilities has produced a major shortage of bikes this fall.

“We appreciate all the donations the past many years and hopefully will be able to continue in 2021,” Seeley said.

The Bikes for Brains committee include Bike N Hike, Queens Parlour and the Rock Island County Regional Office of Education. The Pilot Club of the Quad-Cities donated the helmets in recent years.

Children receiving the bikes and books were chosen based on recommendations from the Rock Island Head Start program, The Project, Youth Hope, Children's Therapy Center and Early Learning Quad Cities.

Last year more than 100 children received bikes with training wheels and helmets because of contributions to the “Bikes for Brains” campaign.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0