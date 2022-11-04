Bikes for Tykes goal to provide 150 children with bikes

This year’s Bikes for Tykes goal is to provide 150 children who are registered with Toys for Tots with a gift package of a bike, helmet, air pump and lock (for larger bikes).

To make the gift even sweeter, a Whitey’s gift card is included.

Bikes for Tykes is responsible for supplying the majority of the bicycles for Toys for Tots. The focus is providing as many larger bikes as possible for children between the ages of 10 and 12 years. These children are too many times the “forgotten children” because of the higher bike cost, organizers said.

This year, community businesses and organizations have joined Bikes for Tykes.

Davenport-based Russell Construction has provided a 10,000 square-foot first-floor building for bike display, assembly and maintenance. Each bike is thoroughly checked by Quad-City Bike Club members to ensure it is safe for riding.

Community organizations volunteer to help inflate tires, bag helmets, pumps, locks, and take test rides for each bike.

The group's goal is to raise $20,000 to complete their 150-bike mission for Christmas.

Calendar of Events

November 8 - Bike shopping spree, 5 p.m.

November 10 – Walmart, Toys for Tots loading bikes and delivering to storage location, noon.

November 15 – Bikes for Tykes and community volunteers – bike maintenance, assembly, test riding.